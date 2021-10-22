Taiwan-US Relations: Biden vows to protect the island in the event of a Chinese attack





Asked twice during the CNN mayoralty if the US would defend Taiwan if China attacked, Biden said he would defend it.

“Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” he said.

Biden has made similar statements in the past, only for the White House to say that old American policy had not changed towards the island. The U.S. provides Taiwanese defensive weapons, but it has remained unclear intentionally whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack.

Under the “One China” policy, the US accepts China’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan. In recent weeks, Beijing has sent dozens of fighter jets to Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), and Chinese President Xi Jinping has said “reunification” between China and Taiwan was inevitable.

A White House official tried to clarify Biden’s comments on Taiwan after the city hall, saying the President “was not announcing any change in our policy and there is no change in our policy” in his remarks on China and Taiwan. “US defense relationship with Taiwan is governed by the Taiwan Relations Act. We will maintain our commitment under the Act, we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, and we will continue to oppose any unilateral change in the status quo,” he said. official. Biden said Thursday he was not worried about a deliberate military conflict with China, but indicated he was concerned about the unintentional escalation. “China, Russia and the rest of the world know we have the most powerful military in the history of the world. Do not worry if they will be more powerful,” he said. “But you have to worry about whether they will get involved in activities or not put them in a position where they can make a serious mistake.” Biden, citing his relationship with Xi, said he was not seeking to enter into a protracted conflict. “I’m talked and spent more time with Xi Jinping than any other world leader. That ‘s why you hear people say Biden wants to start a new cold war with China. I do not want a cold war with “I want China to understand that we will not back down and change any of our views.” This story has been updated with additional reporting.

