UEFA warns of dire consequences of two-year World Cup | Football News

The head of UEFA urges FIFA not to postpone the vote on a two-year World Cup, saying the idea is detrimental to the existence of clubs.

UEFA President Alexander Ceferin has warned his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino not to push ahead with the vote on a plan for a two-year World Cup, saying it would have dire consequences for such a move. .

FIFA’s governing council agreed on Wednesday to hold a global summit of all 211 member associations on December 20 to discuss proposals for a World Cup to be held every two years rather than every four years.

However, Infantino did not pledge to hold a binding vote on the plans.

FIFA will now wait for the results of a feasibility study and also an economic analysis of the financial impact of the additional World Cup, which are expected to be held before the summit.

We will continue with the objective of reaching a consensus with solutions that work for the benefit of all. In anticipation of a global summit later this year, we will now have the opportunity to present a plan and provide feedback to all of our FIFA member associations, Infantino on Wednesday.

Infantino had attended a conference on Tuesday with the 55 national UEFA federations and the proposals received widespread criticism and rejection.

Reuters heard a recording of the meeting in which Ceferin asked Infantino to withdraw from taking the issue to a vote in December.

“I’m seriously asking you and FIFA not to push for a vote, because it could have dire consequences for football in general,” said the UEFA president.

I do not think it would be wise to go and vote on such an issue. “Not only because there will be serious consequences that we will have to take, but also because stakeholders like clubs and leagues do not have a vote and this idea is detrimental to their existence,” he added.

A report commissioned by UEFA and presented at Tuesday’s meeting estimated a deficit of 2.5 to 3 billion euros ($ 2.9 billion to $ 3.5 billion) over four years for European federations if FIFA were to approve its plan to spent in a two-year World Cup, AFP has learned.

But Infantino presented the remodeling of world football as necessary to protect the future of the sport.

I also believe that the enemy of football is not the World Cup or FIFA, but there are other activities that young boys and girls are pursuing today, Infantino said on Tuesday.

And we need to see how much together and together we can get them interested in football.

Infantino did not specify what those other activities were.

Dissatisfied European federations

Officials from the Italian, Romanian, German, Portuguese and other federations made it clear to Infantinos on Tuesday their view that the changes would be detrimental to the game and also criticized the way the consultation process has been handled.

Razvan Burleanu, president of the Romanian Football Federation, reminded Infantino that his body was one of those European associations that had supported him in his election as FIFA president.

We trusted you to create an organization that transcends divisions and creates unity, he said before arguing that a December vote would cause disruption.

[It would be] a vote which will face Europe against Africa and the Caribbean Football Union, he said.

Tiago Craveiro, CEO of the Portuguese Football Federation, said a better idea would be for an additional World Cup that would only feature teams that did not qualify for the previous edition.

A mbani [your] The word that FIFA will continue with this project only if it does not hurt anyone? asked Infantino.

Infantino said the idea would be considered.

We must try to find a common ground. We will not proceed with any proposal if anyone is harmed. I welcome Tiago’s idea this is something that technical people will study and of course something we should look into, said the Swiss-Italian.

My role as president of FIFA is to facilitate dialogue, to facilitate proposals, I am not the one who decides, those who decide will be you.

Infantino added that the door is open to submit other proposals regarding the future of the game and competitions.