Health policy analyst predicts dire future based on Sask COVID-19 modeling

The latest COVID-19 modeling presents a dire situation for Saskatchewan, and one health policy analyst says what the province is doing now is not sustainable.

As of Wednesday, there were 82 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care.

Saskatchewan normally has 79 ICU beds in total.

E new modeling released by the government on Wednesday suggests that COVID-19 ICU numbers could double or even triple by January if people do not change their behavior.

“I think the biggest downside is that things are bad and will get worse under any scenario,” said health policy analyst Steven Lewis.

“It is especially appalling if there are no new measures to restrict people’s gatherings.”

According to Lewis and the new model, if Saskatchewan continues without any changes, new restrictions or additional additions, the number of ICU patients with COVID-19 could increase to 250 in the new year.

That would be 25 times the steady number of COVID-19 patients in the province’s intensive care units, Lewis said.

“You can not devote all your care to people with COVID without causing great harm and endangering many others.”

According to the model, it may take about four months or more to return to steady levels without enforcing further public health orders.

13:06As health modeling was divided, what does Saskatchewan need to avoid the worst-case scenario of COVID-19? Alarming and terrible. This is how a healthcare policy analyst is describing the latest government model for Covid-19. Health policy analyst Steven Lewis joins host Leisha Grebinski to talk about what he thinks is necessary for Saskatchewan to avoid the worst-case scenario. 13:06

Unstable level

Even other modeling scenarios for Saskatchewan do not offer a very promising prospect for the near future.

If people reduce their contacts, and if the province resumes measures such as private and public meeting limits, the number of hospitalizations at the COVID-19 ICU may slow or even fall below its current, volatile level.

(Saskatchewan Government)

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU would still be above stable levels, however, by the beginning of the new year, depending on the modeling scenario.

“So far, the government has seemed determined not to impose stronger policies,” Lewis said.

“The [government’s] the position is, if we impose stronger measures, it punishes people who are vaccinated, which spectacularly loses its essence because the task is to keep the public safe. “

Lewis said he finds it difficult to imagine what kind of information or new circumstances would persuade the government to change its course.

For months, healthcare professionals have been urging the government to implement new health measures.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan Chief Medical Officer Dr Saqib Shahab was thrilled during a COVID-19 press conference due to the dire situation in the province.

Here is the audio of Dr. Shahab getting excited during today’s COVID-19 news teleconference, in which he traversed the awesome new COVID-19 modeling. #skpoli pic.twitter.com/EmrnF7P0uJ –@gqinsk

“There is a disobedient minority of the population who, for whatever reason, is not and will not be voluntarily vaccinated,” Lewis said.

“Here lies the danger, and I do not see that the government is committed to doing much to at least keep these people safe.”

The greatest risks are in unvaccinated people

According to the province, most patients with COVID-19 in hospitals and ICUs in particular are unvaccinated.

(Saskatchewan Government)

“If you can find a magic way to find and keep all sorts of restrictions on unvaccinated people, of course, this is what you do,” Lewis said.

“But we do not have those measures. We cannot control it this way. So we have to have a general policy to hope to be effective.”

According to another slide presented by the government on Wednesday, the province will not return to “normal” until early 2022 and only if the situation does not worsen and the numbers start to decline.

The province predicts that 20,000 more surgeries and procedures may be canceled in Saskatchewan due to the COVID-19 situation. (Saskatchewan Government)

Meanwhile, about 20,000 other operations and procedures may need to be canceled, according to the government forecast.

“When you cancel 20,000 surgeries, some of those people will suffer significant damage,” Lewis said.

“The prevalence of COVID in the health system and the consumption of all resources and the avoidance of other needs will be quite high.”