Trudeau Reveals Canada’s International Vaccination Test for COVID-19-National

Canada is launching a standard federal test of the COVID-19 vaccination system, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday.

The vaccine passport will show your name, date of birth and history of the COVID-19 vaccine — including the doses you received and when you received them.

“I am happy to confirm that all the provinces and territories have confirmed that they will move forward with a standardized national proof of vaccination,” Trudeau told reporters.

He added that Saskatchewan, Ontario, Qubec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and all three territories have put this national standard into use.

This is because the new national standard uses the provincial vaccine certificate as its framework. If you have already downloaded that provincial proof of vaccination document and it has the federal approval stamp in the upper right corner, the government says you should be ready.

“You can download it to your phone, you can print it, you can request a copy by mail if you do not have those skills, but you are now able to show vaccination proof immediately in all those provinces, and all the other provinces have agreed and are working hard to access the internet, “he said.

The vaccine passport will have a common look and feel across the country, according to officials, including a “Canada” dictionary in the upper corner.

Break: Here you have a first look at a federal, standardized vaccine passport, which has already been published on the government website. The website says that in each province or territory, the first page will look like the Yukon sample shown below. pic.twitter.com/4kRJ5zMBqY – Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) October 21, 2021

Canadians will be able to use the evidence of the vaccination system both within Canada and for international travel, officials said.

While the Canadian government website about the passport system reminds Canadians to “avoid non-essential travel”, if you choose, this certificate must be uploaded to the ArriveCAN app for your return to Canada.

However, this proof does not guarantee you entry to another country, the website says.

“Before you travel, you should check the rules of your destination country and the places you pass,” she explains.

“Provinces and territories may also require you to use this evidence to access non-essential services.”

If you have already downloaded the vaccination certificate with the “Canada” dictionary in the upper right corner and your vaccination status has not changed, you will not need to download anything new, according to the website.

Regardless, Canadians should “make sure to bring a digital copy and paper with you when you travel.”

Officials said the evidence of the vaccination system also complies with the SMART Health Card standard, which uses technology that will allow officials to verify and verify information without giving access to any other health or identity information.

The system is also presumed to be inadequate, officials added, as it detects any changes to the document once it has been released.

















The government worked “very closely” with the airlines to ensure the certificate would also be “quiet” to verify, Trudeau said.

“It will be a step, for the vast majority of people, to virtual check-in where they just have to scan their QR code, and they will get a boarding permit that is clearly marked on the ‘approved vaccination’ So there is no current slowdown, “he said.

“It’s just an extra step in the check, in a digital way, but it will not be too heavy for anyone in the process.

He added that when airline employees check the name and number of the gate on the boarding pass, there will also be a “green check mark or whatever” that will tell them that vaccination requirements have been met.

Traveling Canadians will need to show ID along with their proof of vaccination certificate, according to the government website.

“Your name and date of birth will be verified with your other ID, such as your passport or status card,” it said.

“Your vaccination certificate and your passport or status card are separate documents and are not digitally linked. Your Canadian passport or status card does not contain vaccination information.”

Whether businesses choose to seek ID along with vaccine certificates depends on them and the provinces where they are located, according to Alexander Cohen, press secretary for Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino.

“It depends entirely on the provinces or the individual business … because our role in that is to create something for international use,” Cohen said.

Cohen added that he does not anticipate Canadian travelers encountering any problems using these certifications on the global stage.

“We expect it to be accepted by all countries,” he said.

“Right now, every country that is generally accepting for travelers or visitors is accepting all vaccination tests.”

The reaction is introduced in the distribution of the certificate

Both industry and public health voices are applauding this latest step in vaccine certification. Beth Potter, who is President and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, said the evidence of the vaccination system is “really good”.

“You will not have to cheat,” Potter said.

“You know you got your vaccine certificate, evidence from any province or territory in Canada, and you can use it whenever you travel. And I think it’s fantastic.”

The only thing Potter was worried about seeing was part of the systems across the country, she said.

“Not every business owner around the world can know where New Brunswick is or where the Yukon is,” she said.

“But they know Canada, and so having that couple, I think is incredibly important.”

















A public health expert also agreed that the latest development of vaccine certification is welcome. Julia Zarb, who is a professor at the University of Toronto School of Public Health, Dalla Lana, said the new certificate is “helpful.”

“It standardizes a pattern, a familiar look and feel,” she said.

“There’s a logo on it that is consistent across the board.”

While the certificate is not yet available in every single province, Zarb said things are going in the right direction.

“We have to get standardization, but it’s not something that will happen overnight, and anyone who has worked in technology for a long time can tell you it never happened overnight, and we’ve had a lot of shocks and bruising trying to get down the path of thinking can be, “Zarb explained.

“So I think, be patient.”

Potter said she hopes the implementation of this national system will be smooth.

Free and easy to use. So we hope this is a relatively painless move, “she said.

“You know, as long as the vaccine is required, we wanted to make sure that the system that was put in place was simple to understand, simple to use, but not cumbersome for business owners and business employees. “

As for Canadians considering travel, Potter said she hopes this will give them extra boost.

“It ‘s getting safer to travel all the time, and proof of vaccination certification is another tool in everyone’ s toolbox that they can use to feel safe that they can travel to sure, “she said.

“We encourage Canadians to really start thinking about that next trip, whether on vacation or business trips, and come back there and explore our great country.”

– With files from Crystal Oag to Global News

