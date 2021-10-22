PLANO, Texas, October 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Huawei Technologies US has confirmed that it will address the critical issue of privacy and information security at Reuters’ global emerging technology conference and virtual executive event, which will be held in Wednesday, October 27thwith

Speaking on behalf of Huawei Technologies US, Andi Purdy, The Chief Security Officer, will explore prevailing consumer and regulatory issues related to the right to privacy, how information is used and how it is protected given the rise of cyber attacks and increased government regulation. Discussion, moderated by Nadira Tudor, Journalist / Presenter of TV and Radio Broadcasting, will be held on October 27 12:00 pm EST and will also include knowledge from Trevor Hughes, President and CEO of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

Running October 27-29, Reuters MOMENTUM brings together more than 25,000 executive participants to hear from the world’s most influential technologists, policymakers, NGOs and business executives. The content is curated exclusively for Reuters MOMENTUM, with the producer of the event pushing every speaker to discover true knowledge and invaluable participants of business intelligence. Ultimately, manufacturers aim to ensure that participants gain the tools, tips, strategies, tactics, and best practices they need to impact life through innovation and a testament to the future of their businesses.

Moreover, access to the event and content platform was launched early, allowing participants to consume the necessary actions they need to succeed now.

Developed in collaboration with the newsroom rated by Reuters, Reuters MOMENTUM is broadcast live to share strategies towards a better future as society gets ready for ‘future normalcy’ after a period of unparalleled disruption. All sessions are recorded and made available upon request to participants immediately after the broadcast.

Keynote speakers and executive contributors include:

Website weather , Head of Corporate Sustainability, Dell Technologies

, Head of Corporate Sustainability, Dell Technologies Joe Geagea , Executive Vice President, Chevron

, Executive Vice President, Chevron Nigel Duffy , Global AI Leader, EY

, Global AI Leader, EY Ranjeeta Singh , Chief Product Officer, Climate Corporation

, Chief Product Officer, Climate Corporation David Eyton , EVP Innovation & Engineering, bp

, EVP Innovation & Engineering, bp Yuri Sebregts, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Shell

Scott Spradley , Chief Technology Officer, Tyson Foods

, Chief Technology Officer, Julie Brill , Chief Privacy Officer, Microsoft

, Chief Privacy Officer, Microsoft Andi Purdy , Chief Security Officer, Huawei Technologies US

, Chief Security Officer, Huawei Technologies Emily Heath , SVP, Chief Trust and Security Officer, DocuSign

, SVP, Chief Trust and Security Officer, DocuSign Lynn Oldham , Chief People Officer, Zoom

, Chief People Officer, Zoom Trevor Hughes , President and CEO, IAPP

, President and CEO, IAPP Bret Arsenault , Chief Information Security Officer, Microsoft

, Chief Information Security Officer, Microsoft Susan Doniz , Chief Information Officer, Boeing

, Chief Information Officer, Boeing Mark Gainey , Co-Founder and Chairman, Strava

, Co-Founder and Chairman, Strava Dr. Paula Franklin , Chief Medical Officer of Bupa, Bupa

, Chief Medical Officer of Bupa, Bupa Vish Sankaran , Chief Global Innovation Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance

, Chief Global Innovation Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance Karen Dolva , Co-founder, Without Insulation

, Co-founder, Without Insulation Carissa Rollins , Chief Information Officer, United Health Group

, Chief Information Officer, United Health Group Michael Moreland , CEO & Co-Founder, Field Intelligence

, CEO & Co-Founder, Field Intelligence Roshan Navagamuwa, Chief Information Officer, CVS Health

Darshak Sanghavi , Chief Medical Officer Global, Babylon Health

, Chief Medical Officer Global, Babylon Health Lori Beer , Chief Global Information Officer, JP Morgan Chase

, Chief Global Information Officer, JP Morgan Chase Saul Van Beurden , Head of Technology, Wells Fargo

, Head of Technology, Wells Fargo John Engraver , Chief Technology Officer, Blackstone

, Chief Technology Officer, Blackstone Jeff alarm clock , CTO and Chief Engineer, Two Sigma

, CTO and Chief Engineer, Two Sigma David almeida , Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Ab InBev

, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Ab InBev Scott Spradley , Chief Technology Officer, Tyson Foods

, Chief Technology Officer, Yael Cosset, CIO & Chief Digital Officer, Kroger

Ryan Lefers , Co-founder and CEO, Red Sea Farm

, Co-founder and CEO, Sky Kurtz , Co-founder and CEO, Pure Harvest Smart Farms

, Co-founder and CEO, Pure Harvest Smart Farms John Mangelaars, CEO, Skyscanner

Jane Sun. , CEO, Trip.com Group

, CEO, Trip.com Group Glenn Fogel , CEO, Booking Holdings and Booking.com

Josh London, Reuters Professional Chief and Chief Marketing Officer of Reuters, said: “After a period of unprecedented disruption, we have an opportunity to imagine what is possible and collectively build a healthier, happier, more equal and sustainable future for all. I am excited that “We can bring leading tech innovators and pioneers together than in the Reuters MOMENTUM, where they can share their knowledge and perspectives on how technology can positively shape the future.”

Confirmed participants include top global executives, top information officers, top technology officers, top innovation officers, top people officers and their teams from some of the world’s largest and most influential companies.

The virtual summit has four pillars of central content, interrelated: Society, Economy, Sustainability, Trust and Ethics. For more information on the event, visit https://reutersevents.com/events/momentum/with

Reuters moment after the launch of IMPACT OF Reuters, which will mobilize global business leaders to take action on climate change in October, ahead of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26)With Further, she follows the success of the first Reuters Next leadership summit in January, which attracted more than 40,000 professionals from over 150 countries. Attendees gathered to discuss future opportunities for change and growth and to address the gaps and problems facing the world and our societies. Reuters Next is back 1-3 December 2021with

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and intelligent devices. With integrated solutions in the four core areas of telecom networking, IT, smart devices and cloud services we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s portfolio of products, solutions and services from one to another are competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create sustainable value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, focusing on technological advances that move the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees and operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a privately owned company wholly owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei Online at www.huawei.comor follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

About Reuters Events and Reuters Professional

Reuters MOMENTUM is produced by Reuters Events and powered by the newsroom obtained by Reuters. Reuters Events holds high-level conferences and exhibitions in a variety of sectors including energy, sustainability, insurance, pharmaceuticals, transportation, travel, strategy and technology. His offerings help top business professionals stay on top of change through knowledge sharing and networking with colleagues.

Reuters Next, Reuters IMPACT and Reuters MOMENTUM are part of Reuters Professional providing global coverage of industry-leading news, commentary and events to help professionals make smart decisions.

About Reuters

Reuters, Thomson Reuters’ news and media division, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, it is committed to the Trust Principles of Independence, Integrity and Freedom from Prejudice. With unparalleled coverage in over 16 languages ​​and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, Reuters provides trusted intelligence that empowers people and machines to make smart decisions. It provides business, financial, national and international news professionals through desktop terminals, global media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers. Reuters: Real world in real time.

Follow the news about Reuters on https://www.reutersagency.com/en/media-center/ and @ReutersPR.

Contact: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald / [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huawei-technologies-usa-to-tackle-privacy-and-information-at-reuters-global-technology-event-301405740.html

SOURCE Huawei Technologies US