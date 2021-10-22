16th Seoul 2021 International Drama Awards Successfully Conclude





SEOUL, South Korea- (TELE BUSINESS) –Seoul International Drama Awards 2021, an international drama festival, closed after being broadcast live by the official SDA channel on YouTube at 5 pm KST on 21rrwith Actress Eun Bin Park and a member of the ASTRO idol group and actor Eun Woo Cha hosted the ceremony. The seven juries, including former EBS president and jury panel chief Suk Man Ko, Isabelle Degeorges French producer of the original Netflix drama ‘Lupine’ and Singaporean Magdalene Ew who ran HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ campaigns for eight seasons , have participated in the final selection. Jury Director Suk Man Ko and Isabelle Degeorges attended the ceremony, adding much to the event. The honorable Grand Prix went to the Korean drama “The Missing Child,” collecting three trophies including the Grand Prix in the Program Category, the Awards for Best Director and Best Actor in the Individual Category. Winners – director Yong Won Cho and actor Hyeok Kwon Park attended the welcoming ceremony and expressed their gratitude to their staff and colleagues. In International Competitions, the Golden Bird Award for Serial Drama was awarded to the Korean drama ‘War in Life’ and the Silver Bird Award ‘Go Ahead’. The Golden Bird Award for the TV movie went to ‘Frederica Montseny, the Woman Who Speaks’ and the Silver Bird Award for ‘This House is Mine’. ‘Holiday Bonus’ from Malaysia, ‘Atlantic Crossing’ from Norway, ‘The Pit S4’ received the honor of being awarded the Special Jury Prize, given for participating in dramas that deserve recognition. Moreover, Elle Fanning, the lead actress of the American comedy-drama “The Great”, won the award for best actress, and British screenwriter Russell T Davies won the award for best screenwriter for “It’s a Sin” in the Individual Category. Stars from each country or region, Taiwans Marcus Chang, Indonesias Amanda Manopo, Japan Kentaro Sakaguchi, Chinas Lucy Zhao and Thailand PP-Krit Amnuaydechkorn won the Asian Stars Award in the International Invitation Category. ‘Vincenzo’ won the award for Outstanding Korean Drama while ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Start-Up’, ‘Cairo’ shared the Outstanding Korean Drama Award. In terms of individuals, the Outstanding Korean Actor Award was given to Joong Ki Song, the Outstanding Korean Actress Award to Suzy, and the Best Korean OST Drama to Young Tak for the song “Okay.”

