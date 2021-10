State Department mocks celebration of “International Pronunciation Day” amid global crises

Angry citizens and lawmakers wonder why the State Department celebrated “International Pronunciation Day” on Wednesday amid a series of global crises that they argued deserved its best attention. “Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why so many people list pronouns in their email and social media profiles,” the department said on Twitter. The State Department spokesperson, who encouraged understanding of “Pronoun Proficiency,” provided a list of some of the updated identifications used by individuals. “Third-person pronouns are used to describe a person or persons, in American English grammar, as subject, object, or possessive,” the State Department wrote. “These pronouns include gender neutral words they / they / they traditionally refer to a plural, but which are used today by some individuals who identify as non-binary gender or who prefer not to share gender information. Other pronouns include the feminine it “He / she and the masculine he / she. Some people are pioneers pioneers gender-neutral pronouns, like ze / zir / zirs.” 26 REPUBLICAN SENATORS REQUEST TO BE INFORMED ABOUT THE CERTIFICATION OF AFGHANISTAN EVACUATORS, AMERICAN WAS MONEY The agency posted the progressive festive message amid reports that China caught the American intelligence by surprise by launching a hypersonic missile, and while the Americans were still stranded in Afghanistan, amid other pressing foreign policy crises. Some lawmakers also targeted the department. “What are you doing about China’s expanded nuclear capabilities?” Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Asked. And Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla, made a virtual nod as he saw the State Department priorities. MISSILE HYPERSONAL TEST KIP-KAPET I MUNDSISU AGAINST NUCLEAR PRIEST INT US INTELLIGENCE: REPORT Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell responded to the “politicization” of his “beloved” State Department. He singled out Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for “sterilizing our diplomats.” “This is humiliating and eroding America’s position in the world,” agreed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary Christina Pushaw. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed to another, less reported crisis as another priority for the State Department: The abduction of members of the Ohio-based mission group, the Christian Relief Ministries in Haiti. Seventeen members, including 12 adults and five children, went missing Saturday while on a trip to an orphanage, according to reports. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION. The Biden administration was criticized by both sides of the political line for the poor handling of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August. Despite Biden’s pledge not to leave any Americans behind, hundreds were reportedly stranded in the now-Taliban-controlled country after the last US flight left Afghanistan on August 30th. The White House then failed to meet a congressional deadline last month to give the number of Americans abandoned. As for China’s reported progress in hypersonic armaments, US officials said Financial Times they had no “idea” how the communist regime was able to push it. Chinese nuclear weapons expert Taylor Fravel said it would be “destabilizing” if China were to develop and fully deploy such a weapon. After the surprise missile, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declared China “the number one challenge.”

