Pakistani Foreign Minister Meets Taliban in Afghanistan | Taliban News





The foreign ministers’ first visit since taking over the Taliban comes as neighboring countries try to resolve border issues affecting movement and trade.

Pakistan’s foreign minister has visited Afghanistan for the first time since taking over the Taliban in August, amid ongoing tensions over transport links between neighboring countries. Shah Mahmood Qureshi traveled to Kabul on Thursday to discuss the situation at the Chaman border crossing, one of the main points of trade transit between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The crossing has been closed for more than two weeks, causing serious problems for truckers and exporters. Speaking outside the Afghan presidential palace after the meeting, Qureshi said the two sides held detailed talks on cross-border movement and trade, and that a Taliban delegation would visit Islamabad in the coming days to finalize the settlement of the issues. There were detailed talks with the Afghan Taliban leadership, attended by the prime minister and almost all cabinet ministers, Qureshi said. Qureshi was accompanied by Faiz Hammed, the outgoing head of Pakistan Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), who is on his second visit to the Afghan capital since taking power from the Taliban. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who stood by Qureshi, said much progress had been made in resolving outstanding issues. We have high hopes that all our trade issues will be resolved very soon, the borders will be reopened, he said. Neighboring countries have been unable in recent weeks to resolve issues over air links and control of goods crossing the border. Pakistan has suffered the consequences of four decades of instability while armed groups along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border 2,670 km long (1,659 miles). Closing the border due to security concerns has hurt Afghan fruit growers near the southern city of Kandahar, with pomegranates and other export products left rotten because trucks cannot cross into their markets across the border. Pakistan International Airlines, the only international airline that operated regularly in Kabul, also suspended flights last week, complaining of interference and harassment of its staff by Taliban officials. Qureshi is the third foreign minister after those from Qatar and Uzbekistan to visit Afghanistan since the Taliban took power. The Taliban toppled the former US-backed Afghan government in August and have since sought international recognition and financial support. Pakistan, one of only three countries to recognize the previous Taliban regime in the 1990s, is seen as still having considerable influence over the group as it returns to power. Islamabad has not formally recognized the government in Kabul, but has been actively campaigning for international engagement with the Taliban in order to provide the country with humanitarian aid.

