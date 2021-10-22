



Trading in shares of SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp. was briefly halted on Thursday due to volatility as its price soared in the tremendous trading volume following news of a merger that would launch former President Donald’s planned social media platform. Trumps. Shares of DWAC rose as much as 400 percent to $ 51 a share on Thursday after trading was interrupted several times due to volatility. The Digital World acquisition was the most actively traded stock on the Fidelity platform on Thursday and was the most traded stock on the New York and Nasdaq consolidated stock charts. Buy orders for DWAC, the so-called special purpose purchasing company, created to raise capital in public markets to buy private firms that exceed the number of sales orders by almost three to one on the Fidelitys platform. According to afternoon trading, more than 360 million shares of DWAC shares had already changed hands, according to FactSet. In comparison, SPY, the exchange fund that follows the S&P 500, had traded only about 20 million shares at the same time. In a press release Wednesday evening, Trumps’ new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, said it and DWAC have entered into a final merger agreement, providing a business combination that will result in Trump Media & Technology Group become a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory approval and shareholders. Trump also said he would open a platform called Social Truth, which he claimed would resist Big Tech tyranny. Trump has been banned by social media giants Twitter and Facebook since the beginning of this year after being accused of inciting the January 6 Capitol riots by a crowd of his supporters. In the press release Wednesday night, the new company of former presidents said its mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight against Silicon Valley Big Tech companies, which have used their power to one-sided to silence opposing voices in America. with The DWAC ticker was among the top 10 names in the Reddits WallStreetBets chat room on Thursday, even surpassing the stock of memes mentioned by GameStops, according to alternative search provider Quiver Quantitative. This could be a sign that active retail investors on social media platforms were pushing the rally at SPAC. The Securities and Exchange Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Patrick Orlando, CEO of DWAC, spent five years at Deutsche Bank, where he worked with fixed income derivatives in Emerging Markets. Orlando later transferred to the sugar industry in South America and is currently involved with at least three other SPACs, or so-called white control companies: Yunhong International, Benessere Capital Acquisition and Maquia Capital Acquisition. Orlando is the CEO of Yunhong International, which was incorporated into the Cayman Islands in 2020 and has its headquarters in Wuhan, China. The city of Wuhan is also the hotspot of the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, the pandemic disease that has ravaged the world for the past two years. As president and since then, Trump referred to Covid as the Wuhan virus, and insisted that the pathogen had been deliberately released from a Wuhan virology laboratory. The chief financial officer of the World Digital Purchase is Luis Orleans-Braganza, a member of the Brazilian parliament and a supporter of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

