Yinchuan, a city located in the Hinterland of China, embracing the global stage through cross-border international e-commerce

JINCHUAN, China, October 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Active August 19, 2021, e 5 -ta Exhibition cross China-Arab States-The Border E-commerce Exhibition and the Cross-Border E-Commerce Innovation and Development Summit were successfully held in Yinchuan (China), with 12 projects signed at the summit and the overall planned investment and trade volume reached 1.246 billion yuan ($ 193.63 million) Based on the successful organization of the Sino-Arab States Exhibition this year, Yinchuan strives to cultivate at least 3 cross-border e-commerce demonstration zones and incubation bases by 2022, focusing on supporting more than 100 enterprises across -boundaries of electronic commerce. The annual volume of cross-border e-commerce transactions in the city is expected to increase by more than 15%. Yinchuan City is committed to building a cross-border e-commerce industry with strong features and rebuilding Yinchuan’s new quality development advantages. For streaming video quality and high resolution images, please visit the Multimedia News Release: http://news.medianet.com.au/xinhua/yinchuan-city-located-hinterland-china Jinçuan Jinçuan Every place on earth has the potential to become a hub with the precondition that it can connect sufficient resources. In 2019, the State Council i People’s Republic of China approved the establishment of the China Comprehensive Cross-Border E-Commerce Pilot Zone (Yinchuan), providing new opportunities for the inner city of Yinchuan to embrace the global scene. As an old Chinese saying goes, “it’s difficult to seize the golden opportunity when fate falls on you, so it ‘s important to take the chance to take action as soon as possible.” The city of Yinchuan, the provincial capital of China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, took swift action to establish a steering panel for the comprehensive cross-border e-commerce pilot area chaired by top municipal government government officials and issued Opinions on Accelerating Electronic Trade Development. cross-border, injecting a new impetus and momentum into the development of cross-border e-commerce. A Yinchuan Municipal Commerce Bureau official was quoted as saying: “In the face of new opportunities, Yinchuan City needs to address its priorities and integrate advantages into key connecting points.” Characters of being brave to prove in front of others, reforms and innovations are the inherent genes of Yinchuan. In the face of new opportunities, the inland Yinchuan provincial capital will consider the industrial growth of cross-border e-commerce as the new impetus for development. The city will make great efforts to develop with big steps to take the lead and make a bright future for the development of the city. Image Attachment Links: Connection: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=404806

Title: Yinchuan Connection: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=404810

Title: Yinchuan View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE Yinchuan Municipal Commercial Bureau

