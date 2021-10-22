International
New Zealand City Shares With Its Official Magician – National & International News – WED 20Okt2021
The city of New Zealand shares with its official magician. Striketober: 10,000 John Deere workers on strike; CT Dollar General Workers push to join.
NATIONAL NEWS
10,000 John Deere workers on strike
Labor activists have declared this month Striketober as thousands of workers in various sectors are on strike or threatening to strike for better wages, conditions and benefits. More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike for the first time in 35 years.
The United Auto Workers Union, which represents Deere & Co employees, had reached a 6-year preliminary agreement in contract negotiations with management. The terms of the agreement were generally favorable. But 90% of the members of the rank and file rejected the agreement and called a strike.
John Deere’s revenue so far this year amounts to $ 32.7 billion, up 11% from this time in 2019. Workers claim that now that the company is making huge profits with its agricultural and construction equipment in high demand, workers deserve a higher wage increase to offset lighter contracts in years past.
Manpower shortages in almost all employment sectors in the US have made this an opportune time for the workers’ strike. Mass downloads or calls to “scabies” are simply not viable options in the current market.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Dollar General Employees push to unite
Dollar General has also done strong business in recent years. In fact, Dollar General accounts for 1 in 3 new retail stores opening this year. In 2020, Dollar General profits increased 55% during 2019 to $ 2.6 billion. Almost all of the profit ($ 2.5 billion) went to stock purchases. Dollar General chief executive Todd Vasos received a 37% increase in total compensation to over $ 16 million.
The Dollar General is growing faster than Wal-Mart, and pays its workers even less on averageWith the average Dollar General Worker earns $ 10.04 per hour, depending on the minimum wage laws in the states where they operate. Meanwhile, workers have to deal with the dysfunctional infrastructure of the company and poor and often hostile management.
The explosion of union
One of the pillars of Dollar General growth is the destruction of unions. In 2017, a store in Missouri voted for the merger, the first to do so. When attempts to overturn the vote failed, Dollar General immediately announced plans to close the store.
But within days, a Dollar General store in Connecticut will vote on whether to join the United Food and Trade Workers Union (UFCW). Voting will go down for only 5 workers on site, as a 6th pro-union employee was suddenly fired recently. The laid-off worker says, People are tired of working for the company. They are nearly $ 50 billion and our infrastructure is terrible, our corporate management is terrible. Our store teams become more of a family than anything because they were really all we had. So that’s why we felt we needed to take these steps to get a union.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
The city of New Zealand shares with its magician
After nearly two decades, the city of Christchurch in New Zealand is stripping it of its official “City Wizard” title. Since 1998, Ian Brackenbury Channell has earned the equivalent of about $ 11,000 a year to “provide witchcraft acts and other magician-like services as part of promotional work for the city of Christchurch.” Even Channell’s official documentation, including his passport, announces his title as New Zealand Wizard.
The city council decision may be in part due to some colorless comments made by Channell in an interview in April. But Channell says this is because city councils are “a bunch of bureaucrats who have no imagination.” However, Channell says he will continue his magic in a less formal quality as an element of the Christchurch art community.
Channell had served as Christchurch magician in a less formal capacity since 1982. In 1990, then-Prime Minister Mike Moore appointed Channell the New Zealand Magician. A letter from Moore says “as Prime Minister I am concerned that your magic is not officially available to the whole nation”. Moore sought Channell’s services “in the field of magic, blessings, curses and other supernatural matters that are outside the powers of the Prime Minister.”
Before starting a life of magic, Channell was a Royal Air Force Navigator and was a highly traveled academic. His career in official magic began in 1962 when he was named “University of New South Wales Magician”.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Tags: Christchurch, Dollar General, international news, John Deere, labor shortage, national news, New Albany MS, New Zealand, northeast Mississippi news, Striketober, union explosion, unions, american news, magician, world news
Sources
2/ https://www.nemiss.news/new-zealand-city-parts-ways-with-its-official-wizard-national-international-news-wed-20oct2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
