Ontario decided to ease restrictions on COVID-19 on Monday, the source said

Ontario will allow businesses such as restaurants, bars and fitness centers to begin removing COVID-19 capacity limits starting Monday, Oct. 25, a government source told CBC News.

The senior government official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to CBCNews on condition of anonymity, said the cabinet approved the changes Thursday.

The source said Ford and his ministers are making the move after Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr Kieran Moore was pleased there was no increase in infections after the last holiday weekend.

“Dr. Moore said last week that he wanted to see the impact of Thanksgiving. With the incubation period now over and no increase in cases, we are confident we can proceed with our phased plan to reopen so safe, “said the source.

Ontario has been in step 3 of what the government calls “Guide to reopening“since mid-July. Last Wednesday, CBC News reported that the province ‘s plan to lift the pandemic restriction would be unveiled this week.

Right now, fitness centers in Ontario are limited to 50 percent capacity. In restaurants and bars, capacity is also limited to allow a physical distance of two meters.

The plan will signal when physical distancing and capacity limits can be lifted in environments where proof of vaccination is not required, such as places of worship, the official said.

Prime Minister Doug Ford is expected to hold a press conference on Friday.