Russia hosts delegation from Afghanistan and other countries for talksExBulletin

The Russian government has held a conference in Moscow on the Taliban, China, Pakistan and other states concerned about the future of Afghanistan. The US does not participate.

Taliban representatives are in Moscow meeting with officials from several governments, including Russia. Specifically, that group does not include anyone from the US, but the talks are a major step towards the Taliban’s goal of gaining international recognition as Afghanistan’s legitimate government. NPR’s Charles Maynes joins us now from Moscow. Good morning, Charles.

DETROW: So let’s start with two questions. What was the idea behind these talks? And in them, did any of these countries officially recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan?

MAYNES: Well, they did not recognize the Taliban. The Russians said in advance that they were not ready for this. But it was definitely a step forward in the Taliban’s quest for legitimacy. You had 10 nations – of course, Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Iran and Central Asian countries – all meeting only with the Taliban. And this is significant because these so-called Moscow format meetings have happened before. But it always included the US-backed government in Kabul, the Taliban, some other Afghan factions. That’s all done. All of these countries say they now recognize, cited, the “new reality” of the rise of the Taliban in power, while refusing to offer official recognition. With that recognition, however, come calls for UN humanitarian aid. In fact, they are saying that the US and its allies who were involved in the war in Afghanistan should in particular participate as well as freeze the assets of the Afghan state to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. Let’s listen to a small clip from the Kremlin chief man on the talks. This is Zamir Kabulov.

ZAMIR KABULOV: (Non-English language is spoken).

MAYNES: So here, Kabulov says he understands that not everyone likes those who have come to power in Afghanistan. But in trying to punish the new authorities – in other words, the Taliban – he says, we are, in fact, condemning the entire Afghan people, something they do not deserve.

DETROW: Listen to this, it sounds like Russian officials are recognizing the Taliban as a legitimate government in every way, shape or form, other than saying it out loud. What are they trying to do here?

MAYNES: Well, basically, it’s a balancing act, right? On the one hand, they are embracing closer contacts with the Taliban after the US withdrawal. They are developing influence over what happens next. Russia calls for an inclusive ethnic government, seeing it as the key to a more stable Afghanistan. But on the other hand, Russia is even more concerned about what is happening beyond Afghanistan and making sure nothing happens that could destabilize the Central Asian allies with whom Moscow shares a common security pact. So – you know, the Kremlin does not want to see refugees crossing the border into these neighboring states. He certainly does not want to see ISIS fighters or, as you know, potential terrorists entering Central Asia and as far as Russia. This is a security concern here in Moscow. And basically, Russia wants to avoid anything that could pull the Russian military into the region steadily. They have been on that path before with the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. It turned into a ten-year war in the 1980s. And they certainly are not looking for a repeat.

DETROW: So is that all about the lever?

MAYNES: Well, exactly. I think it is interesting to note that Russia remains among the countries that officially defines the Taliban as a terrorist organization despite all the noise we have seen. And that creates some really weird scenes, you know, all the more so because Russian media law requires journalists here to label the Taliban as such at every turn. So it’s something to look at state media coverage of, say, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcoming the Taliban in one breath, and then adding, oh, by the way, they are an illegal terrorist group to another.

DETROW: That sounds incredibly difficult. There is still some time left. But why weren’t the US there?

MAYNES: Well, Washington said it was because of logistical problems. The assumption here was that the resignation of the Afghan US envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, shortly before the talks was the real reason.

DEVELOPMENT: Charles Maynes of NPR speaking to us from Moscow. Thank you, Charles.

MAYNES: Thank you.

