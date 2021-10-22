Rotary of Marion takes action on World Polio Day Local News

















From Staff Reports

Rotating members in Marion take action on World Polio Day to work on Polio Prevention Now raising awareness, funding and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable paralytic disease that still threatens children around the world sot. As part of the Marions Rotary Club’s annual auction on Thursday, October 21, community and club members celebrated the progress made in eradicating polio in honor of World Polio Day, which is Sunday, October 24th. During the auction, Rotarians shared information on polio and Polio Plus, the global polio eradication initiative Rotary Internationals, according to a press release. When Rotary and its partners launched the global polio eradication initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries each year. Rotary and his international partners have made great strides against the disease. Today, polio cases have dropped by 99.9%, and only two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. And Rotary International remains committed to the end. With polio almost gone, Rotary and his partners need to support this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to countries without polio, putting children everywhere at risk. Rotary has pledged to raise $ 50 million annually to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match it 2 to 1, for a total annual contribution of $ 150 million, according to the press release.

