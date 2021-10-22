The real Rupert: Global News Corp. chief says Murdoch idea influences election is a myth | News Corporation

The idea that Rupert Murdoch influences the Australian election is a myth and far from Rupert’s behavior, said global media mogul Robert Thomson in a parliamentary inquiry.

Thomson dismissed a suggestion from the head of the investigation, Sarah Hanson-Young, that the chairman and CEO of News Corp had a hand in guiding his newspaper editors on which party should win.

Senator, philosophy is about ideas, Thomson said of investigating media diversity through videoconference from New York.

I have to say that there is the Murdoch myth … and the real Rupert.

And there is a big difference between the two. All societies seem to need their myths the Greeks, the Japanese. And the idea, the proposal you put forward is not correct.

Hanson-Young had previously asked Thomson: Mr. Thomson, it has been put on this committee that Rupert Murdoch likes to choose the winner when it comes to the Australian election.

At News Corp., you said, the company clearly has a philosophy. Does this include the ability to determine and support the winner when it comes to elections?

Thomson revealed that his recent meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York was a post-dinner drink at which they discussed international issues, including the upcoming climate summit in Glasgow, Afghanistan, France and China.

We briefly discussed Glasgow in general terms, not our coverage, Thomson said.

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Asked if the coverage was dictated by the Murdoch family, Thomson said News Corp co-chair Lachlan Murdoch had made it clear that he did not tell reporters what to write.

But Thomson acknowledged that the company had a clear philosophy.

As a company we clearly have a philosophy for individual freedom, for the role of the market, for the size of government, Thomson said. And in terms of opinion, whether it is the New York Post or any of our newspapers, we feel free to express it.

In 2018, as revealed by ABCs Four Corners, Lachlan Murdoch said: What I do, run a media organization is definitely, you know, work closely with the managers of those newsrooms and with the managers of those newspapers and it is important that they get ah, ah, positioning and right of messages.

News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson rejected a suggestion by investigation chief Sarah Hanson-Young that Rupert Murdoch had a hand in guiding his editors on who should win the election. Photo: Lukas Coch / AAP

Thomson said he had extensive experience as an editor and would occasionally provide advice on the story.

Second, there are discussions between me, and I can only talk about myself and the editors, about the craft or about issues.

There is also a large amount of local autonomy.

Thomson said he was the first to hear about Australian societies Mission Zero the campaign was when he read it in the Nine papers, and it was not entirely correct.

The Australian editors of News Corps had collectively made the decision to run a campaign and he denied suggestions from the committee that it was the opposite in terms of editorial policy.

Quick guide How to get the latest news from Guardian Australia show Photo: Tim Robberts / Stone RF Thank you for your comment.

Thomson said the company had corporately pursued a policy consistent with Rupert Murdochs statement in 2006 that the planet deserves the benefit of the doubt.

What our local editors have done in Australia is not dictated by me or anyone else, he said. So it was created a lot by our editors.

Thomson said News was a fundamentally diverse company in terms of its political views and positions, pointing to a change in Brexit stance taken by the Times and the Sunday Times in the UK.

The Times and the Wall Street Journal have very different policy positions and, within the same building in London, the Times and Sunday Times often disagree with each other, he said. The Times was strongly in favor of Remain and the Sunday Times argued for Brexit.

The two letters were ideologically contradictory, which is certainly evidence of a diversity of views.

Thomson denied the company’s recent attempt at zero net was the result of a need to appease advertisers.

The invitation to initiate the Senate inquiry was accepted by Thomson after Lachlan Murdoch rejected a request to appear last month.

Thomson said the power of digital platforms, particularly Facebook, is a major concern as they are acting as publishers, but they are not as responsible as traditional publishers.

There are so many ways we can be held accountable, Thomson said. We clearly make mistakes and must be held accountable for our mistakes. Thomson listed a standards editor, reader editor, proofreader editor, a media regulator, and defamation laws as mechanisms for accountability.

The harsh truth is that our traditional newspapers have become a much smaller part of News Corp and the words digital disruption and big digital are both euphemisms. In Australia, print newspaper sales have, unfortunately, experienced a sharp decline in the last decade. There has been a significant shift in power, influence and benefit from news content creators to news content distributors.