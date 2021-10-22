ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc.), agrees and signs to purchase Texas-based precision incorporated products

NEW YORK, NY, October 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – via NewMediaWire – ILUS International Inc. (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on the acquisition and development of companies based on public safety technology across the globe. The company has been in the process of completing multiple acquisitions in 2021, most recently being Bull Head Products in Tennessee. ILUS has now agreed and signed Heads of Conditions for its third acquisition in the US, Precision Powered Products Inc., which is a specialized company producing fire pump system, serving primarily the Oil and Gas sector, generating annual revenue in the region of $ 8 million.

Precision Powered Products Inc. was founded in 1984 and operates from its 16,000-square-foot facility in Houston, Texas. The impressive base of oil and gas customers includes companies like BP, Shell, Exxon and Anadarko. In addition to 36 years of operation, the for-profit business employs 15 staff with extensive industry experience; holds numerous engineering, welding, fabrication, installation and maintenance certifications and owns a substantial list of machinery and equipment. In addition to growing existing business and leveraging its rich customer and contact database, ILUS plans to make Precision Powered Products the US manufacturing hub for all existing and future FireBugs fire pumps and pump-related equipment. . FireBug equipment manufactured by Precision Powered Products, which will include a new range of wildfire equipment, will be distributed nationwide by Georgian distributor ILUS, which is already a leading distributor of firefighting equipment. fires in the US. The pumps and equipment will also be distributed by the distributors of future firefighting equipment which ILUS plans to receive. ILUS Bull Head Products will also order all fire truck pumps from Precision Powered Products, with ILUS expecting a very significant portion of its firefighting equipment sales in the US to be part of the complete solutions of firefighting vehicles. Therefore, Bull Head Products and ILUS US distributor will sell ILUS firefighting vehicles and Precision Powered Products will manufacture pumps and some of the equipment that will be installed in vehicles. The ILUS distributor will also be able to supply any additional firefighting equipment required for complete vehicles.

Precision Powered Products currently manufactures custom-designed and custom-designed water pump systems, designed sliding units, and modular mounted fittings. The company also provides OEM production, assembly and servicing for leading pump manufacturers. It serves and repairs pump systems both on site at oil wells and offshore platforms, as well as at its Houston facility. ILUS will move several key members of its existing team of engineers currently based in Dubai to Houston, where they will work with the team of welders, manufacturers and technicians of Precision Powered Products to manufacture existing FireBugs pumps and design technology disruptive addition. Precision Powered products have additional production space available, as well as a large outdoor product testing area, which ILUS can utilize for existing FireBugs products.

ILUS has many short-term objectives for the increasing growth of Precision Products. These include investing in the maintenance division of the company, which is a major source of additional revenue, using additional sales sources to target global business which includes existing ILUS customers and contacts in the Middle East and Europe, improving obsolete company website and restructuring various operational processes to get added efficiency. ILUS Global Sales Director Jason Bolze is already in Houston with the current management of Precision Powered Products to plan and implement these short-term objectives.

ILUS has stated in previous press releases that it has a clear triple purchasing strategy in the US, one of which is to gain productivity for its existing products, by taking advantage of the absorption of existing sources of revenue, intellectual property and assets during the acquisition process. Precision Powered Products has been successfully designing and manufacturing complex products designed for nearly 40 years, developing and maintaining the business primarily through testimonials, word of mouth, successful offers and renovations. As ILUS will begin production of its own fire pumps and pump-related equipment at Precision Powered Products within 3 months, the company will also maintain its current focus on quality and excellent customer service while complementing it with a Aggressive sales strategies and a greatly improved global digital presence

Now that ILUS is executing its manufacturing and distribution capability for current U.S. emergency service technology, it is already working to complete the acquisition of fixed production, distribution, and installation capabilities of the on-site firefighting system. This will provide the American path to the market for the revolutionary ILUS fixed system technology that fights battery fires and kitchen fires. The company is also advancing with due diligence into a group of British companies which manufactures and distributes innovative technology which is strategically aligned with the ILUS roadmap. At the same time, ILUS is also working on completing numerous partnerships and acquisitions for innovative emergency response software and IoT solutions.

ILUS Managing Director John-Paul Backwell commented: The revenue potential for Precision Powered Products, with our involvement, is astounding. This will become the manufacturing house for our American pumps and firefighting equipment, which will work in conjunction with our existing purchases, and they will all complement each other. We have also been looking forward to the opportunity to enter the Oil and Gas market in a more direct and targeted way and here we are, having gained the expertise and experience of expert production, a strong existing source of revenue and opportunity to work with some of the worlds largest multinationals, making sure they not only see the benefits of what Precision Powered Products can do for them, but what all technology and ILUS partnerships can offer for them in global level. The pieces of the puzzle are being placed perfectly in place and we are implementing our strategy, but more importantly, what we are creating is a powerful growth machine that will deliver the best technology where it is most needed. We have achieved a lot in recent months. I am very proud of our ILUS team for their efforts, and we are very grateful to our Shareholders for their support, but we are now using our momentum to push even further, as we know we are still only in our phase of establishing and not yet realizing our real growth potential.

