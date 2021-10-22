Trent celebrates the long-awaited arrival of Panamanian international students – News





Embarking on an exciting educational adventure at ESL, 13 researchers from Panama have been welcomed as some of the youngest members of the Trent University community on the Symons campus. President and Vice Chancellor of Trent Dr. Leo Groarke, along with staff and students from Trent International and the Trent-ESL program, congratulated the group of students at a recent in-campus event on being selected to study in Trent by the Institute for the Development and Use of Human Resources (IFARHU) , a branch of the Panamanian government. President Groarke’s remarks highlighted how researchers will strengthen ties between Trent University and the Panamanian government, noting that the program will also facilitate opportunities for Canadian students to learn more about Panama through scientific, social, and community-based activities. Students representing one of the two Panamanian groups studying in Trent will complete the Trent-ESL program: English for University before continuing their studies in a range of undergraduate programs in Trent, with each student receives a scholarship for all years of study. “This is an exciting moment for Trent, and for these students who have waited many months to arrive in Canada and start this program in person,” said Glennice Burns, Vice President of International at Trent. “We are pleased that Trent is globally recognized for the reputation and quality of our programs by the Panamanian government and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Panama.” Ariadna Gutierrez Diaz, on behalf of IFARHU researchers, expressed gratitude to IFARHU for the opportunity to study in Canada, and to Trent for being so hospitable and supportive. “People at Trent University have welcomed us with open arms, and Trent and Peterborough are the perfect place to come to learn English and attend university,” Ariadna said. The event was organized by the Trent-ESL program and provided students with a forum to meet the Trent International team, who support and provide programming and services to all Trent International students.

