Qantas Flights: New International Travel Plan for Vaccinated Australians

Qanta CEO Alan Joyce has made a big announcement about overseas travel, less than two weeks before international borders are set to reopen.

Qanta chief Alan Joyce has made a major announcement about his over-the-air travel plan, less than two weeks before the international borders in NSW reopen.

Speaking to media from the airline headquarters in Sydney, Joyce said a series of flights would resume months earlier than planned in an expedited reopening.

Qantas will launch a new route from Sydney to Delhi before Christmas, and flights from Sydney to Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Johannesburg and Fiji will resume ahead of schedule.

There will also be an early return of the A380, with more Points Planes for frequent pilots, and essentially all Australian-based Qanta and Jetstar employees will be able to return to work in early December .

Speaking this morning, Joyce said the announcement was “probably the biggest and best news we’ve had in two years” after “the darkest period in Qanta’s 100-year history”.

“We’ve had an incredible 20 months, so it’s really great to have the staff, the planes and the engineers, the pilots and the cabin crew here to hear this amazing news,” he said.

“It means we had to shoot down planes, give up people and restructure business. But there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“It is very clear in the summer that because the Australians have rolled up their sleeves and taken the blow, we can see that light. We are getting more planes in the air. We are starting more international operations and very importantly, we are getting more of our people back to work. ”

Updated international schedule includes:

• Flights from Sydney to Singapore resume on November 23, four weeks ahead of schedule

• Sydney in Fiji will resume on December 7, introduced from December 19

• Sydney in Johannesburg resumes on 5 January

• Sydney in Bangkok resumes on January 14th

• Sydney in Phuket resumes on January 12th

Mr Joyce said in just 10 days, a Qantas 787 would depart from Sydney and head to Darwin en route to London.

“This is the first time since March last year that Qantas has operated regular international long-distance services,” he said.

Mr. Joyce also announced a series of new updates.

“First, we are announcing that our main aircraft, the A380, will come forward and the first will arrive in Australia on December 25. A wonderful Christmas present for our people,” he said.

“We will have a second one in place, so that by April we can start again Sydney-LA, a day service with the A380. Just three months ago we had planned to keep those planes in the desert until December 23rd. .

“This is how things are moving and how optimistic we are about the request that we will bring two of them in April next year, one of them based on Christmas for our crew training.”

Mr. Joyce also confirmed that Qantas was bringing the start date of five important markets. They include bringing forward Singapore operations from Sydney in late November, services in Fiji in early December and services in Johannesburg in South Africa in early January, and in Phuket and Bangkok in mid-January.

“Some of those services are being introduced for more than three months,” Joyce said.

He confirmed that Qantas was also “in dialogue” with the Indonesian government on “opening Bali to Australians who are fully vaccinated so that they do not need to enter quarantine”.

If successful, it means the Aussies can fly to Bali before Christmas.

“We are also announcing with great importance that we are launching a new service from Sydney to Darwin in Delhi. This is the first time in 10 years that Qantas is returning to the Indian market,” Joyce said.

Mr Joyce was joined by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet for the announcement, with the Prime Minister describing it as a “wonderful day” which showed that “Australia is ready to rise”.

Morrison also hinted that similarly big travel announcements would be made by Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews and Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein today.

The airline announced earlier this month that it will resume several international routes from November 1, with itineraries from Sydney to London and Los Angeles the first to depart.

On Thursday, Joyce discussed the “terrible” decisions the airline was forced to make to keep Qantas afloat.

“We had to make some horrible decisions, how to make the 9500 people redundant,” he told the Illuminate, the annual corporate travel conference at the Flight Center.

“I wish I had avoided this, but when you look back, there is no way we can avoid it.

“The company will take some time to get out of this, we will have to repair the damage that was done during Covid.

Mr. Joyce spoke of “over $ 2.8 billion” that the airline has borrowed that will have to be paid, and the inevitable measures to be able to do so.

“We had to do that restructuring,” he said.

“If there was a way to avoid it, and I piled my brain on it, to try and understand how we could not overdo those people, I would have avoided it, but unfortunately I think it was necessary in order for the future to grow. “

Mr Joyce also praised NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet’s decision to end all quarantine for fully vaccinated Australians flying to Sydney, a necessary move to make international travel once again.

“This is how the rest of the world is going … we know it is only available now to citizens and residents, at least until Christmas, but the goal of the Federal and State Government is to open it as soon as possible. possible for foreign residents as well, “he said.

“We think it would be good to turn the international timetable.”

Prior to Christmas, Qantas will increase dual daily flights between Sydney and London and Sydney and Los Angeles, and will also launch flights to Canada, Singapore and Tokyo.

Qantas hopes to have all of its aircraft in the air by July next year, except for its massive A380s, which need more time to prepare.

“Hopefully, this is a one-way street, this is what the prime ministers say, this is what the Federal Government says, so I’m optimistic about that. We were not there six months ago, but we are today,” he said. .