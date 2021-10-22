International
UN residents require 2 vaccine cards, says Ministry of Health
Residents of British Columbia will need to keep two COVID-19 vaccination card proofs, one to participate in non-core activities and another for trips within Canada and internationally.
Prime Minister John Horgan said Thursday the current BC vaccine card is not in line with the new national vaccine passport for domestic and international travel.
The BC Ministry of Health said in a statement that the province will issue Canada’s new government vaccination card proof and will be available from October 30th.
The ministry said the federal government has ensured that people in BC can continue to use the provincial vaccine card to travel as the new federal card is being issued.
Earlier in the day, Horgan said the federal government wants more information to be provided to allow international travel than is provided in the BC vaccine charter.
“I felt the federal government would manage international travel in their own way and we would manage our internal interactions until it was clear what was required,” he told a news conference.
Horgan initially said UN residents could apply for a federal transportation card. But the federal government website instructs CC residents to get a provincial vaccination test, in the sense that it cannot guarantee entry to other countries.
The Ministry of Health said that more than 3.6 million people have downloaded the BC vaccine card and it is working well.
“We will continue to monitor the use of the two cards to ensure it works best for the people in BC,” she said in the statement.
Rules for travel to the US
Horgan also voiced his concerns Thursday about the federal government’s COVID-19 testing rules for trips to and from the United States, saying they make no sense to him.
He said the Ottawa test requirement is inconsistent with the entire safe stay point because he can take a test in Vancouver, travel to the United States and return within 72 hours using the same test.
He said people can take advantage of the system and he wondered if people could falsify symptoms to get a free test in order to use the results to travel.
Horgan said his concerns about the test were in part after his decision not to accept an invitation to visit from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
The provincial government announced Thursday that it was extending several COVID-19-related orders intended to limit the spread of the infection while the fourth wave is included in the province.
The COVID-19-related measures act was due to be repealed on December 31, but the government says in a statement that the changes will be introduced into the bill in the legislature.
The Act allows key legal documents to be proved remotely and allows courts to say which proceedings can be conducted remotely.
It also supports orders from the provincial health officer to place conditions in long-term care facilities where staff are allowed to work in an effort to stop the transmission of COVID-19.
The law provides for civil liability protection for people or companies that provide essential services by operating a business that benefits the community, as long as they follow public health orders.
The government says it is issuing notice of changes to allow those organizations or businesses that use the legislation to plan beyond the initial deadline.
