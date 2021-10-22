International
COVID-19: Top news on the October 21 coronavirus pandemic
- This daily review brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected.
- Key Stories: India spent 1 billion doses of administered vaccines; The Italian study finds that only many elderly or sick people die from COVID 19 if vaccinated; The US FDA approves Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for booster doses.
1. How is it affecting the COVID-19 globe
Confirmed COVID-19 cases have passed 242 million globally, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed deaths stands at more than 4.92 million. More than 6.72 billion vaccination doses are administered globally, according to Our World in Data.
New Zealand has reported a record daily increase of cases with COVID19 for the second time in three days, with 102 new infections.
British Health Minister Sajid Javid has resisted doctors’ calls for restrictions to be lifted, the so-called ‘Plan B’, but warned it could change if more people do not receive the vaccination offer. The country reported 223 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since March, and the highest cases in Europe.
Came as a the successor to the Delta COVID-19 variant was being tested in the UK to assess the level of threat it poses. But it has not yet been considered a troubling option, according to the BBC.
Ukraine has also reported a record daily increase of new COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related deaths, with 22,415 new cases and 546 deaths.
The United States has now donated more than 200 million Doses of COVID-19 vaccine in more than 100 countries, the White House announced.
Japan’s Shionogi & Co. Ltd has announced Phase II / III evidence for it Candidate for the COVID-19 vaccinewith
The lower house of the French parliament voted in favor of extending the Passing health COVID-19 measures until at least July 31, 2022. The passport indicates that the holder has been vaccinated against COVID-19, or has recently tested negative.
The Pan American Health Organization has called on countries to provide entry for vaccinated travelers no matter what blow they have received, to prevent discrimination and facilitate business.
Poland plans to do Booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults over the coming weeks, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
The Czech Republic will impose new restrictions, due to the increase of Cases with covid-19with
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved booster doses of Vaccine for covid-19 by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. It is also said that Americans can choose a stroke different from their original vaccination for their booster.
The World Health Organization has warned that Pandemic and covid-19 will last longer than necessary due to vaccine inequality. It means that “it can be easily pulled deep into 2022”.
2. India administers 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine
India has passed a historic moment of COVID-19 vaccine by administering 1 billion doses, the government announced today.
India’s immunization campaign has covered three-quarters of its 944 million adults with at least one dose, but only 31% with two. The government wants all adults vaccinated this year.
“India writes history,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. “We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and the collective spirit of (1.3 billion) Indians.”
Nearly 90% of vaccines administered in India have come from the Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures a licensed version of the drug AstraZeneca. SII has tripled its capacity since April and can now produce 220 million doses of vaccine a month.
Each of our 50 major social enterprises responding to the last kilometers and multi-stakeholder initiatives is working in four priority areas of need: Prevention and protection; Treatment and facilitation of COVID-19; comprehensive access to vaccines; and livelihood insurance. The list was curated together with the regional hosts NASA the catalyst of the 2030s AND Aavishkaar GroupWith their Profiles can be found at www.wef.ch/lastmiletop50indiawith
Key Mile Partnership Initiatives to Collaborate with:
3. Only many elderly or sick people die from COVID-19 if vaccinated – Italian study
People vaccinated against COVID-19 are very unlikely to die from the disease unless they are very old and already seriously ill before taking it, a study in Italy showed on Wednesday.
The study by the National Institutes of Health (ISS), contained in a regular ISS report on deaths from COVID-19, shows that the average age of people who died despite being vaccinated was 85. On average, they had five underlying diseases.
The mean age of death among those who were not vaccinated was 78, with four pre-existing conditions. Cases of heart problems, dementia and cancer were all found to be highest in the death sample among those vaccinated.
The analysis, conducted from February 1 to October 5 this year, studied the medical records of 671 deaths unvaccinated by COVID and 171 fully vaccinated.
