Pakistan trains Taliban to gain international recognition

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi gave Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers on Thursday how to gain international recognition during a visit to the neighboring capital.

The high-level talks came as the Taliban faced a new crisis just over nine weeks into their rule after an explosion disrupted power lines and cut off power to the capital Kabul, home to 4.6 million people.

The Taliban ousted the former US-backed Afghan government in August and have since sought to gain support and financial support for their Islamic regime.

But there has also been friction between neighbors in the first months of the new Afghan government, particularly over air links and control of goods crossing the border.

“As a neighbor and as a benefactor and friend, I conveyed to them what steps they can take to increase their international acceptance,” Qureshi said upon his return to Islamabad.

‘Fair progress’

Qureshi, who was joined by Pakistani intelligence chief, said he met with incumbent Taliban Prime Minister Hasan Akhund and most cabinet members during his brief visit to Kabul on Thursday.

They discussed forming a wider government, respecting women’s rights and girls’ need for education, and cracking down on international terrorist organizations, Qureshi said.

“If they show fair progress on these issues, the recognition phase will become easier for them,” he told a news conference, adding that “the environment is improving” for recognition.

Shortly before the meeting, the Taliban’s stance on international norms came under even more intense scrutiny when its armed fighters punched and kicked journalists covering a women’s rights protest.

A group of about 20 women were allowed to march through the center of Kabul for an hour and a half, but an international photojournalist covering the event was hit by a rifle butt and insulted.

At least two other journalists were hit, but no arrests were made. The women demanded access to work and education, which have been severely restricted since the Taliban took control.

Pakistan, one of only three countries to recognize the previous Taliban regime in the 1990s, is seen as still having considerable influence over the group as it returns to power.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called Qureshi’s visit a “very good interaction” during which trade and the reopening of borders were discussed.

Shipments of Afghan fruit were left to rot on the southern border in Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak in recent weeks as the two nations repeatedly closed their horns over restricting access from Pakistan to Afghans.

Qureshi said a more liberal visual system would be introduced for trade and for Afghans – thousands of whom cross between the two countries every day.

He added that a Taliban delegation will soon pay a follow-up visit to Pakistan.

Humanitarian crises

Pakistan has long faced US allegations that its intelligence service backed Afghanistan’s Islamic insurgents in their two-decade battle against NATO forces and the now-overthrown Western-backed government.

Qureshi is the third foreign minister after those from Qatar and Uzbekistan to visit Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in mid-August.

On Wednesday, the Russian government hosted a high-level Taliban delegation and officials from 10 countries, including China and Pakistan.

Russia has pushed the Taliban into action against Islamic State extremist militants who it says have gathered in volatile Afghanistan.

In return, the new regime – which is facing economic and humanitarian crises within its borders – called on the international community to recognize their interim government.

“Isolation of Afghanistan is not in the interest of either side. And this has been proven in the past,” Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi told a conference in Moscow.

And when night fell, electricity was cut off in Kabul “and several other provinces” after an explosion knocked down power lines, the energy company Breshna said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear, but Islamic State has launched a bomb attack campaign to undermine the Taliban regime.