SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., October 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Small Gym, the world ‘s leading center of enrichment and physical development for children aged four months to 12 years, Celebrates a historic moment of 45 years by playing a crucial role in the development of millions of children worldwide this month. To mark the highlight, Little Gym donated themed birthday parties to three lucky winners across the country.

The Little Gym was founded by Robin Wes in 1976, a South Africa local and innovative educator, musician and kinesiologist. Wes wanted to create a safe place for children to develop and express themselves with the spirit to achieve rather than the pressure to win. Since then, Little Gym has improved its original teaching methods and structured them into an extended curriculum with each class based on lessons learned in previous ones.

“The Little Gym was created as a safe place for children to develop and express themselves. For 45 years we have maintained a non-competitive approach to childhood development for millions of children around the world,” he said. Nancy Bigley, The president of the brand and CEO. “What Little Gym has accomplished over four and a half decades is nothing extraordinary and we look forward to continuing to be the springboard for life adventures for future generations.”

To dance start 45th Anniversary celebrations, Little Gym launched a social media contest where consumers entered to win one of three birthday gifts. Campaign winners celebrate their children’s birthdays with an original “Wonderful birthday bash” Very hungry caterpillar or Llama Llama which is coming soon to local gyms, themed parties. The lucky winners are from Lakewood, CA, Stevens Creek, CA and Brentwood, CA.

The Little Gym prides itself on providing support to children in all areas of development. From motor and language development to social and emotional development, parents continue to bring their children to the Little Gym to improve skills they could not learn elsewhere through three-dimensional learning.

“I went to the Little Gym in the hope that I would find a fun activity to do with my young child and what I found was so much more,” shared a parent at The Little Gym in Lexington, KentuckyWith “I found my best friends in the little gym and my son made a lot of friends too! This helped him gain confidence in his physical abilities and gave him a space to socialize with the kids. “His age. It’s the perfect, safe place to let kids challenge themselves and learn new skills.”

With nearly 400 locations in 31 locations, the Little Gym teaches children social and physical skills appropriate for every stage of childhood creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise mission is becoming the foundation of a child development that will create them for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activity, cognitive skills, and social and emotional learning, core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

Little Gym is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at every stage of childhood. The first location was created in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a real love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to exclusivize The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries, including the US, Canada, China, United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit the Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.comwith

Unleashed brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology AND Small Gym, and was founded to nurture and nurture a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help children learn, play and grow. Over the past 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and knowledge for scaling up businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are meant to be. For more information, visitwww.UnleashedBrands.comwith

