Qantas will boost international flights amid “mass demand” from Australians





All 11,000 unemployed workers will return by early December

To bring two A380s earlier, you can add three 787s

The Sydney-New Delhi route will start on December 6th

Hopes to add more flights while other state rules are eased SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) said on Friday it would speed up plans to resume flights to many destinations and use some of the larger aircraft amid “mass demand” for international flights. as quarantine restrictions are eased for Australian citizens. with All 11,000 unemployed airline employees, about half of the workforce, will return to work by early December, as domestic and international flights will return to more normal levels, the airline said. Qantas will bring two of its flagship aircraft Airbus SE (AIR.PA) A380 super-jumbo in April – three months earlier than planned – and is in talks with Boeing Co. (BA.N) to distribute the three aircraft young 787-9 in custody to expedite its international flight plans. Qanta chief executive Alan Joyce said for the past four to five weeks, international airline sales were stronger than domestic sales for the first time since the pandemic began. “There is a massive demand for Australians who want to see their family and relatives,” he told reporters. “There is a massive demand for loved ones who want to get together for Christmas. There is a demand for people who want to get that holiday they have been looking forward to for almost two years.” The state of New South Wales, Sydney’s home, said last week it would allow fully vaccinated travelers to enter from November 1 without the need for quarantine, although easing strict entry controls will initially only benefit citizens. and permanent residents Me Qantas said it would launch a new route from Sydney to New Delhi on December 6 and bring flight plans to Singapore, Fiji, Johannesburg, Bangkok and Phuket due to the change in New South Wales rule. Neighboring Victoria, home to Australia’s second largest city Melbourne, announced a similar policy on Friday (November 1st). Qantas said it would bring the start of flights from Melbourne to London from six weeks to November 6 and to Singapore in three weeks to November 22. Will look at bringing other destinations if possible. Joyce said Qantas was also hoping Indonesia would ease quarantine rules for Australians, allowing its low-cost Jetstar arm to start flights to Bali by Christmas. “It will be early in the new year at the latest, I think, and we have the planes ready to go,” he said. For the airline to fully recover in its loss-making international business, Australian rules will need to be further eased to allow international students, business travelers and tourists to enter the country. Hong Kong and mainland China have also maintained strict quarantine rules that have banned Qantas from resuming flights. Reporting by Jamie Freed; edited by Edwina Gibbs and Richard Pullin Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

