BNP Paribas Launches New Philanthropic Campaign with Independent, Forgotten International Nonprofits

BNP Paribas, a leading international bank, is pleased to announce today the launch of a new structured data campaign benefiting The Forgotten International, an independent non-profit program for the development of poverty alleviation.

Donations raised from the campaign will specifically benefit one of the major nonprofit projects in Sagrada Familia Children Community, a large school, orphanage and medical clinic in Peru, housing over 1,000 children. BNP Paribas will donate to The Forgotten International a portion of the banks’ revenue from sales of structured product records. The donation will cover thousands of meals for children placed in orphanages.

Nathalie Texier-Guillot, BNP Paribas Head of Capital Sales in the US, said, BNP Paribas has a long history of returning groups in need worldwide. Today’s launch of our donation campaign is another example of this philosophy at work. This donation will help an organization that has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, only to see that its needs continue to expand. Tom Nazario’s commitment and work is very inspiring and I look forward to collaborating with The Forgotten International to positively impact the lives of the Sagrada Familia children.

Thomas Nazario, The Forgotten International Founder, commented, In a world that is being challenged on so many fronts, today all individuals, businesses, corporations and governments must do their part to help those most vulnerable. Lately, so many are simply suffering from an inability to get the food they need to survive. Through this initiative, we are so grateful that BNP Paribas USA is again partnering with us at The Forgotten International to help feed over 1,000 children at the Sagrada Familia School and Orphanage in Peru. I applaud them in their efforts to help those who, in many cases, are simply too poor to live without the help of others.

BNP Paribas has a long record of commitment to its global community. The firm has worked closely with both The Forgotten International and Sagrada Familia Home and School for many years, and has seen employees travel to Peru to assist with field efforts. Furthermore, the Women in Global Markets Group firms organized a successful fundraising campaign run by employees to help this project in 2019. In this latest philanthropic campaign, BNP Paribas will fund the daily food cost of a children at the Sagrada Familia School and Orphanage for every $ 10,000 notes of structured products purchased from bank customers.

Sagrada Familia Children Community

Founded over 30 years ago in Ventanilla, Peru by Miguel Rodriguez, the La Sagrada Familia has flourished. Starting as a safe place to sleep street children, La Sagrada Familia expanded, first becoming a large school, orphanage and medical clinic, and then introduced professional workshops for children who need to find work. Miguel came to this mission after experiencing a family tragedy and now puts his energy into providing love and care for all the children who come to this community. Sagrada Familia graduates are now working as teachers, lawyers and other successful professionals. The orphanage now has over 1,000 children in the school.

The Forgotten International

Forgotten International’s mission is to develop programs that alleviate poverty and poverty-related suffering both in the United States and around the world, in particular, experienced by women and children.

For more information please see www.theforgottenintl.org

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the main bank of the European Union and the main player in international banks. It operates in 68 countries and has more than 193,000 employees, including nearly 148,000 in Europe. The Group holds key positions in its three main areas of activity: Retail Bank for Retail Banking Groups of the Group and several specialized businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment and Defense Services for savings, investments and defense solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Bank, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporations and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions that include financing, investments, savings and providing protection. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The group is launching its integrated model of retail banks in several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe, as well as through a large network in the western part of the United States. As a major player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in America, and a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to building a sustainable future, while ensuring the performance and stability of the Group.

About BNP Paribas in USA

BNP Paribas has built a strong and diversified presence in the United States to support its customer base. The Bank employs nearly 14,000 people and has had a presence in the US since the late 1800s. The West Bank serves over 2 million individuals and small businesses through a network of approximately 600 branches and business centers. Large corporate and institutional clients are served by the BNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking franchise which has a presence in major US cities, in addition to a global reach through a network of offices at EMEA and APAC. The Bank also provides asset management services through BNP Paribas Asset Management as well as Real Estate and Fleet Services through partnerships.

For more information please see www.usa.bnpparibas.com/sq/