Canada launches proof of vaccination credentials for international travel | tidings





Canada is releasing standardized proof of vaccination credentials in the coming weeks for both domestic and international travel. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Thursday outside a children’s hospital in Ottawa, saying Canada is among the world leaders in vaccination rates and Canadians want to start traveling again. “As Canadians look to start traveling again, there will be a standardized proof of vaccination certificate,” Trudeau told a news conference, adding, “We have worked very closely with airline operators to ensure that it is “as easy and hassle – free. process as much as possible.” Vaccine credentials, provided by the provincial and territorial health departments, will indicate a name, date of birth and a history of Covid-19 vaccine including the type of vaccine received, the doses and the dates when those doses were administered. Canada says evidence of the Covid-19 vaccine was created with a common eye in mind, though it will be issued by each province or territory and will include Canada’s “word mark” emblem. Government officials say this will allow other countries and transportation providers, such as airlines and cruise ship operators, to recognize this credential as a trusted Canadian document. They add that Canada will continue to engage with the World Health Organization and allies around the world to ensure that credentials are accepted as proof of vaccination. To date, many, but not all, Canadian provinces and territories have presented evidence of QR-code vaccination applications for some employees and for access to many public places. This new credential will also help Canada implement one of the toughest vaccine mandates for domestic travel anywhere in the world, starting October 30th. At that time, all passengers 12 years of age and older who leave Canadian airports, or board the national rail carrier, VIA Rail, will be required to show proof of full vaccination in order to travel. For November alone, travelers will be allowed to show a negative Covid-19 molecular test within 72 hours of travel as an alternative. Despite receiving high vaccines, Trudeau says he hopes this new credential will encourage even more Canadians to get vaccinated. Canada has dealt with vaccine resistance pockets, particularly in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, where lower vaccination rates have helped spur a fourth punitive wave of the virus, crushing hospitals and intensive care units. According to Health Canada, by early October, at least 72% of Canadians had been fully vaccinated with about 82% of those eligible for full vaccination. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved. Influenza vaccines are especially important in the fall of 2021, say public health experts. Stacker compiled a list of 10 key facts about influenza vaccination from the CDC and other sources. Click for more.

