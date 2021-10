International speaker and success trainer, Summer Dey, is helping women around the world cross the boundaries of fear and enter their power

|

ANGJET, October 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Summer Dey, a highly sought-after international speaker and trainer, is taking to the stage across the globe to empower, encourage and inspire women to break free from the unproductiveness and paralysis of fear and enter the bold belief that hides just below the surface that awaits is unlocked so that they can depart from the destiny for which God is calling them. International chairman and success coach, Summer Dey From helping women discover new ways to expand their boundaries, teaching them workable tools to let go of their past and focus on the future, to finally seize the freedom that comes from living in faith with Christ, to make inspirational speeches all over the world that help women live more rewarding lives and fruitful marriages, Summer has spoken to and motivated thousands of people on platforms around the world. She uses her voice and influence to “free the captives” and to ignite vision, passion and purpose in all women. “I have to train!” said Summer DeyWith “Because everything inside me wants to draw greatness from the women I work with, whose limiting beliefs are holding them back and preventing them from achieving the life they have always dreamed of.” In 2020, God called Summer Dey to lead 6,700 women in Bible cover reading. This inspired him to publish a Face-to-Face Bible Study Magazine that was published last summer and reached number 1 of the new publication in Christian Devotionals on Amazon the month it came out. She is now leading a second group of nearly 8,000 women through the cover of the Bible to cover in her free private group on Facebook. To meet the woman who is changing her life every day with her powerful and enlightening message to turn Fear into Faith, you can join the upcoming Summer event at the center denim, 28-30 January 2022, where she will give three days of life-changing lessons, companionship and activities to help her guests overcome fear. Participate in your own risk with which your life can be transformed Summer Dey and from the community of women whose lives have been forever affected by its sway! For more information on upcoming Summer events and how you can transform your life visit www.summerdey.com with contact:

Thais Eliasen | PR Thais Eliasen

+1 774-319-0317

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE Summer Dey

The above press release was courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily represent or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/prnewswire/2021/10/22/international-speaker-success-coach-summer-dey-is-helping-women-around-world-push-through-limitations-fear-step-into-their-power/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos