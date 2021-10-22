



Story by Hugh Cox, Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center, Public Relations Staff from the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC) and the Navy’s Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit (NEPMU-2) provided behind-the-scenes public health expertise in support of the 24th International Maritime Power Symposium ( ISS) held last month at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. Two weeks before the event, a comprehensive public health site survey was conducted by Lt. Jessica Jeter, Environmental Health Officer (EHO) and Jacqueline Holman 2nd Class Corps Hospital, Preventive Medicine Technician (PMT), both assigned to NEPMU-2, to assist in securing ISS participants. The duo arrived with experience and diagnostic testing equipment from NEPMU-2 to ensure the symposium had a reasonable testing capacity if needed. According to Cmdr. Rebecca Welch, a preventive medicine physician affiliated with the NMCPHC, conducted the on-site survey and other public health mitigation efforts as part of a larger coordinated effort that included support from other Navy Medicine commands. It was impressive to witness the medical and public health support staff from the many active and reserve units across the country coming together to ensure world-class risk-specific COVID-19 event mitigation in such a logistically complex environment, Welch said. . As a team, we enabled delegates to the ISS to focus on their primary mission, which was to gain strength in unity through group and one-on-one sessions during the week-long event. According to Welch, Jeters expertise as EHO and Holmans capability as PMT were invaluable for the success of the 24th Annual International Naval Symposium. Indeed, the event could not have happened safely without their skills and tireless dedication and attention to detail, Welch added. For this particular event, the field observation included the provision of direct support during a 3-day assessment of the US Naval War College field visit, Navn Gateway Inns and Suites, and two off-site locations. The team provided critical mitigation of COVID-19 to more than 250 international and U.S. naval officers from 103 countries, including the Chief of Naval Operations and many senior U.S. Navy leaders (81), the U.S. Coast Guard (16). Additional participants included the Secretary of the Navy, current and seven previous War College Presidents, as well as other senior US officials. The first job for the team was to provide processes and procedures for creating a COVID-free environment so that delegates could safely conduct diplomatic interactions without fear or threat of infection, Jeter added. The NEPMU-2 recommendations affect over 500 ISS participants including US and foreign military delegates, their spouses as well as executive staff. Holman inspected over 50 spaces and proceeded with recommendations for mitigation against COVID-19 transmission.

It was quite a unique experience and I could no longer be proud of Black Officer Holman’s efforts. Our combined expertise and perspective was invaluable and resulted in the safe execution of an instrumental symposium to preserve global maritime diplomacy and freedom of navigation, Jeter said. It played a vital role in implementing the strategy and providing the Naval War College and OPNAV N3 / N5 with actionable courses to reduce risk during the event. I learned a lot. While there were many factors that contributed to the risk level of this event, I was able to rely on my training as a Preventive Medicine Technician and make critical risk mitigation recommendations in order to protect the health of senior executives and staff. them, said Holman Me The Marine and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC) develops and shapes public health for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through health oversight, epidemiology and analysis, disease and injury prevention, and public health consultation. Learn more by going to www.nmcphc.med.navy.mil. Follow NMCPHC on social media at https://www.facebook.com/NavyAndMarineCorpsPublicHealthCenter http://twitter.com/nmcphc and https://www.instagram.com/nmcphc/ Date of Receipt: 10.21.2021 Posting Date: 10.21.2021 10:00 History ID: 407688 Location: NEWPORT, NEW, USA Online images: 51 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



This work, Navy Public Health Experts Provide Safe Environment for International Maritime Power Symposium, nga Hugh Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

