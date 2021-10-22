92 new cases of COVID -19 in Manitoba on Thursday, most in Southern Health – Winnipeg





Manitoba reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the highest concentration in Southern Health and among people who were not fully vaccinated against the virus. Southern Health accounted for 47 of the infections, of which 34 were individuals who were not fully immunized. There were 21 cases in North Health, 15 in Winnipeg, seven in Prairie Mountain and two in Interlake-Eastern. More than 70 percent of Thursday cases were in those without two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The province did not report any new deaths Thursday, but released more information on four deaths that occurred in the last two days. All of the deaths were related to an unspecified variant of distress, including a man in his 50s from North Health, a woman in her 90s from Mountain Prairie and a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg. all reported Tuesday – along with a man in his 80s from Southern Health whose death was reported Wednesday. The story goes down the ad Read more: Manitoba chief physician says politicians who remove photo masks are not out of the game The death toll is now 1,235. Manitoba now counts 926 active cases, 56 of which are infectious in hospital, including 17 in the ICU. A total of 87 Manitobans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, 20 of whom are in intensive care. Northern Health accounts for more than 38 percent of the province’s active cases with Southern Health accounting for about 26 percent, while having the lowest Manitoba vaccine at 67.5 percent. Across the province, more than 86 percent of qualified Manitobans have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while almost 83 percent have received two. The provincial government released its weekly COVID-19 implementation data, finding that 12 tickets were issued to businesses and individuals: five for people who did not wear a mask in a closed public place at $ 298 per piece; five for people for various offenses with $ 1,296 each; and two for businesses with fines of $ 5,000 per piece.















The story goes down the ad Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know: Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to the common cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include the elderly and people with severe chronic diseases such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If symptoms occur, contact public health authorities. To prevent the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay home as much as possible, and keep a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a mask or non-medical face mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some counties and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces. For full COVID-19 coverage by Global News, visit our coronavirus website. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

