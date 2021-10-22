176 unvaccinated Manitoba health care workers now on unpaid leave





The number of Manitoba healthcare workers who are unvaccinated and have refused to undergo routine COVID-19 testing has risen to 176, four days after the entry into force of the vaccination application or routine testing. That number was 30 on Monday, when the comprehensive mandate affecting health care, education and other public employees went into effect. Staff were told they had to be fully vaccinated by October 18 or agree to have COVID-19 tests every 48 hours, or would be placed on unpaid leave. The number has increased by 18 since Wednesday. Sixteen of the last staff placed on leave are from the Southern Health Region, which accounts for a disproportionate number of healthcare workers left on leave so far. Out of a total of 176 workers, 99 (56 percent) are from Southern Health, according to Shared Health, the organization that coordinates health care in Manitoba. Southern Health has the lowest vaccination rate of all five Manitoba health regions, at 67.5 percent as of Thursday. Admission rates in the next lowest region, Mount Prairie, stand at 81.2 percent. There are 26 employees on leave in each of the health areas of Mount Prairie and Interlake-East. Another 20 have been left on holiday in the Winnipeg health region. Three employees at Shared Healthare also on leave. No staff from CancerCare Manitoba has been left on leave. The province has said that “direct care” employees who have direct contact with patients are required to be vaccinated or undergo testing. This includes a wide range of healthcare workers, from doctors and nurses to health care assistants to staff clean-ups,according to provincial health orderswith The mandate applies to approximately 42,000 health care workers. Of those, 37,264 had completed the vaccination detection process by Thursday, says Shared Health. A total of 35,415 personnel were indicated to be fully vaccinated, although only 31,459 registrations have been verified so far. Another 1,849 found that they were not fully vaccinated and would require testing. Common Health said there are a number of locations where workers filled out manual detection forms. They are still in the process of being added to the total. The organization also said it is anticipating an increase in pressure on hospital resources soon due to an increasing number of COVID-19 patients seeking critical care services as well as the upcoming flu season. Thirteen new patients with COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units last week, Shared Health said. As a result, and in an effort to maintain non-COVID health care services such as non-elective and non-elective surgeries and diagnostics, Shared Health says some stable patients may be relocated in the coming days from acute facilities in Winnipeg to hospitals outside the City.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-health-care-workers-158-unpaid-leave-vaccination-1.6220397 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos