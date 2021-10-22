Vaccination status of health care workers in Nova Scotia still unknown – Halifax

Health care workers in Nova Scotia are five weeks away from the entry into force of the province’s vaccination trial policy, but the province still does not know how many workers may be affected or whether there will be a shortage of workers.

“Not until now, we are waiting,” Health and Welfare Minister Michelle Thompson said when asked if they had received vaccination status numbers. “We expect (November 30) we will have a better understanding of it. I’m sure there are people submitting their vaccine test now, but I do not have those numbers with me.”

Starting Nov. 30, all health care workers in Nova Scotia will need to show proof of vaccination, although there is a medical exclusion process.

Those who choose not to be vaccinated must attend an education program before November 30th. After that date, they will be placed on unpaid administrative leave.

As the deadline approaches, there is growing concern about how the health care system may be affected if many workers end up laid off.

During the questioning period Thursday, Liberal leader Iain Rankin pressured the PC government why they do not yet have any statistics or numbers to show the vaccine status of health care workers and called on the province to put in place a plan to ensure win there There will be no staff challenge when the vaccine mandate goes into effect.

"The other provinces know and we are five weeks away from that date," Rankin said. "New Brunswick knows they have 10 percent of their employees who are not vaccinated, so for me, (computers) need to know."

















Prime Minister Tim Houston said the loss of a healthcare worker after the break because they are not fully vaccinated would be disappointing. He said he predicts the percentage of fully vaccinated healthcare professionals will be greater than the 77 per cent of young Scots who are now fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines matter and vaccines are important and so we need to make sure we have vaccinated healthcare workers,” Houston said.

The health minister said the vaccine mandate has spurred an increase in vaccine intake, but stresses that timing is essential, and if healthcare workers have not yet received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they risk being put on leave of absence. unpaid.

“Importers it’s important to get (the vaccine) now,” Thompson said. “If you have not received your first dose of the vaccine already and you are under the vaccine mandate, then there is likely to be an interruption in your work.”

Thompson said they need to be careful about vaccines and the mandate, especially when it comes to dealing with the province’s health care workers. Thompson referred to the COVID-19 outbreak currently taking place at Kentville Regional Hospital in Kentville, where a fifth patient in a non-COVID unit tested positive.

“When our communities are vaccinated and our community is safe, our schools are safe, our hospitals are safe and our long-term care homes are safe,” Thompson said.

The health minister said that the interval between the first and second dose of the vaccine is 21 to 28 days between injections, depending on the vaccine received, then it takes 14 days after your second dose for a worker to be considered fully vaccinated.

“To minimize this (work) disruption it is important that people are vaccinated as soon as possible,” Thompson said.

Nova Scotia Health spokeswoman Carla Adams said they launched a website for employees to update their vaccine status on Wednesday and predict they will have more data on staff to share by early November.