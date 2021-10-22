International
Montreal pianist “keeps audience breathless” as he wins prestigious international competition
Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu playing the piano has been described as elegant and attractive. Now the 24-year-old Montrealer skills have given him the first prize in one of the most prestigious and oldest piano competitions in the world.
His teacher, Thi Sn, liked to see the crowd response Thursday in Warsaw, Poland, where he was also serving as a lawyer during the 18th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition.
“You can see their reaction in the hall a standing ovation,” he said.
Liu is a graduate of the Conservatory of Music in Montreal, where he studied under Richard Raymond.
Raymond said seeing a student win at that level of competition is a dream come true. “Because you work hard in the background, but we are there, throughout their development and growth,” he said.
From competitor to teacher
Liu was preparing for the competition with the help of Sn, and there are few qualified people.
Sn, who lives in Montreal, won first prize at the Chopin Competition in 1980. This was the first time a top international competition was won by an Asian pianist.
The fact that Liu followed in his footsteps is “a historic moment,” Sn said, because it is the first time a student of a former winner receives the first prize.
JJ Jun Li Bui, from Toronto, was awarded the sixth prize. The 17-year-old is also one of Sn.
Sn moved to Canada from Vietnam in 1991 and has taught all over the world.
Almost a century of competition
The Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition started in 1927 and has been held every five years since 1955. This year, Sn said there were more than 500 applicants vying for the victory.
He said the competition was suspended last year due to the pandemic and that the extra year of practice led to several stellar performances.
Throughout the pandemic, Sn has stayed home, working remotely with most of the students. His only exception was Liu, whom he met in person for lessons.
Liu, who was born in Paris to Chinese parents and lived in Montreal, has a multicultural background that appears in his play, thaSn.
“He has a lot of charisma in his game, with a kind of intensity that keeps the audience breathless,” he said.
Winning means ‘great responsibility’
With the victory, Liuwins earns 40,000 euros (nearly $ 60,000) and is caught starring.
“His life is changing now. He has become a big star,” Sn said.
After winning the competition, Liu told the Associated Press that he sees victory as a “great responsibility to continue this form I have and to be able to continue to find freshness despite all this noisy world.”
The pandemic helped him focus peacefully on music and perfect his game, he said.
Liu started piano lessons at the age of eight, but had other hobbies and practiced little. Then he won prizes from small races and started taking it more seriously. Despite, he said, he devotes a lot of time to other passions.
“I’m not a really nervous guy,” he said.
Now, after an intense competition, he said he is looking forward to a break. “I’m glad I can sleep and celebrate!”
Completion of second place for Montrealer in 2015
Montrealer Charles Richard-Hamelin knows that feeling. He was ranked second in the competition in 2015.
“As much as taxation is, it’s a huge boost of energy going through that experience,” he said.
Along with two years at Yale, Richard-Hamelin studied at McGill University and the Conservatory of Montreal. Now he is teaching at the Universit de Montral, where Liu also studied.
He said Liu’s victory is important for Montreal, demonstrating how adapted the city is to music education.
“I think it’s a great signal for the rest of the world to know that something is happening right now in Montreal,” Richard-Hamelin said.
“The biggest competitions have started to be won by people from here and we hope they will attract great young talent to study in Montreal.”
LOOK | Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu’s music described and elegant and full of imagination:
