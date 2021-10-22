International
Victoria will lift quarantine for fully vaccinated international arrivals | Australian politics
Victoria will lift the quarantine for fully vaccinated international arrivals from November 1 as Australia moves to reopen.
Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews confirmed the move on Friday after Scott Morrison hinted that Australia would soon ease travel restrictions with Singapore and Qantas announced it would bring forward the resumption of international flights.
Qantas announced that 11,000 Australian-based staff will return to work in early December, with a new route to New Delhi, and flights from Sydney to Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Johannesburg, Fiji will resume ahead of schedule.
Bali may also soon be on the list of Australian destinations, with Qanta chief executive Alan Joyce suggesting flights to the popular beach holiday island may resume before Christmas.
Earlier in October, Australia took two steps to resume international travel, with the New South Wales government announcing that vaccinated travelers would be able to come through Sydney without a hotel or home quarantine, and the Morrison government lifts travel ban abroad from 1 November.
On Friday, Andrews announced that Victoria would follow suit, ensuring that travelers seeking to return after November 1 will be able to go home without a hotel quarantine and without isolation]at home.
Passengers will need a pre-flight Covid negative test and a further test within 24 hours of return.
And the reason for that is that, at 80%, 90% [vaccination rates] “Wherever we go – we’re as protected as we can be,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.
Under the national plan, once vaccination rates reach 80% Australia will expand travel bubbles for unlimited travel to countries including Singapore and the Pacific.
Morrison told reporters in Sydney that Australia was in the final stages of concluding an agreement with the Singapore government to ensure the borders open more quickly for Singapore.
We anticipate being able to arrive within the next week or so, as we would be open to more visa class holders coming from Singapore, he said.
The Guardian Australia understands that the eased restrictions will only apply to vaccinated travelers, whom Morrison said would be able to travel to those ports here in Australia that would open in the same way as they do here in Sydney.
Qantas revealed that flights to Singapore would resume on November 23, four weeks earlier than planned. The airline will operate flights three days a week, increasing daily flights from December 18th. Jetstar will fly from Melbourne and Darwin to Singapore from December 16th.
The national carrier also announced it would launch a new route from Sydney to Delhi on December 6, 2021, three return flights a week building daily flights by the end of the year. The road will be operational at least until the end of March, then it will be conditional upon request.
In the rest of his updated schedule, Qantas announced:
Sydney in Fiji (Nadi) flights will be postponed until December 7th
Sydney in Johannesburg flights will resume on January 5, three months earlier than planned
Sydney in Bangkok flights will resume on January 14, more than two months earlier than planned
Sydney in Phuket Jetstar flights will resume on January 12, more than two months earlier than planned
At the press conference in Sydney, Joyce expressed hope that Bali could reopen as a destination for Australians vaccinated before Christmas. Morrison said he would talk to Joko Widodo about this next weekend, a great opportunity to discuss further easing restrictions.
From November 1, Qanta flights from Sydney to London via Darwin will resume, carriers the first regular long-haul flights since March 2020, with flights to Los Angeles scheduled to resume shortly thereafter.
Earlier this month, Morrison faded NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottets’ announcement of quarantine trips to Sydney by warning that Australian citizens, residents and their families would take precedence over tourists, students and other visa holders.
On Thursday, Morrison said able-bodied students and immigrants would be able to return in late November and early December to NSW and other states lifting quarantine requirements.
