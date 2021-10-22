Hosts Invite Campus Participation for International Education Week







Whit Pruitt (University Relations) Students and staff enjoy an international coffee and tea tasting at Holcombe Hall during the Come As You Arkansas September 2021 events. The Office of International Students and Researchers is hosting activities for the U.S. International Education Week A. The one-week celebration November 15-19 is a collaboration of lectures, events, presentations, and interactive events created to celebrate and honor international education in the U.S. . International Education Week is celebrated throughout the United States each year as a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education. The program celebrates the benefits of international education and exchange. Coordinated events for the one-week initiative are sponsored by the Graduate School and International Education, in collaboration with registered student organizations, academia, and other campus organizations. “Students from more than 100 countries live and study in our community. IEW is our opportunity to learn about the world through these individuals,” said Cynthia Smith, Assistant Director for Communication with International Students and Researchers. “During IEW, international students and researchers feel celebrated and find opportunities to engage with their host community to promote a welcoming environment for all people,” she said. Smith expects most IEW events to return to personal formats, but hosts are encouraged to think creatively, celebrating the benefits of international exchange in new ways. “We chose a ‘Together is better’ theme this year,” Smith said. “The week of events promoting global affiliation celebrates the benefits of international exchange and the impressive group of international students and scholars we have in the U of A,” she said. Students, staff, faculty and the community are invited to attend IEW by creating an event to highlight international culture. Organizations that want to organize activities during the week can register presenting an event on the IEW calendar. If you want to attend but do not know what to do, check out some suggested event ideas: Invite a guest speaker to talk about world events or important cultural topics for your group or organization.

Organize a presentation about your college study programs abroad. Encourage students to apply for a passport and share information about scholarships abroad. Contact meStudy Abroad Officefor more information.

Ask a member ofInternational Culture Teamto make a cultural presentation for your class or group.

Host an International Career Day by inviting international alumni and / or international experts.

Organize a program or presentation with an “international” theme.

Plan an event to show the importance of studying foreign languages.

Schedule a panel discussion on the internationalization of business and global food systems.

Recruit experienced alumni abroad (Fulbright students, teachers, former diplomats, Peace Corps volunteers, business leaders or journalists) to discuss their international careers and the importance of international education and exchange. This can be as formal as a presentation or panel discussion or as informal as a coffee hour or coffee bag lunch.

Introduce your unit’s international students and researchers to your social media accounts.

Produce and / or display a video about the experiences of international students in your department and / or students returning from a semester or year abroad.

Cut out performances, art exhibitions or interactive elements that use the talent of your department’s student or faculty to highlight international involvement. International Education Week is coordinated by the Offices of International Students and Scholars, International Study and International Exchange, Sponsored Student and Specialist Programs, and International Admissions.

