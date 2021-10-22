Vaccine passport: Provinces issuing travel proof

OTTAWA-Instead of issuing a federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a standardized pan-Canadian vaccine passport that Canadians can use when traveling.

The proposed system means that, as it currently stands, provincial vaccine credentials will continue to be the primary way Canadians will have to show their vaccination status.

The system of each province is assumed to have a common look and feel, in the hope that by next month all Canadians will have access to their vaccine credentials from their province or territory, as proof of vaccination will soon be required to board a plane or train on this place.

This standardized vaccination certificate is now available to Canadians whose provinces and territories have issued approved vaccine credentials: Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Yukon.

The remaining provinces will issue their standardized passports within the next month and the documentation can be downloaded digitally or printed on paper.

The standardized document will include the name of the passport holder and date of birth, information on the vaccines they received, what types, how many doses and when they were administered, as well as a QR code.

The federal government is promising to promote this system internationally so that border agencies, organizations and businesses across the globe are able to recognize and rely on these passports as Canadian documents due to the placement of a Canadian word mark in the section upper. right corner.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the plans at a news conference in Ottawa on Thursday, following an announcement by department officials from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Canada Public Health Agency, Canada Transportation, and Canada Border Services Agency.

We are very confident that this federally approved vaccination certificate, issued by the provinces with health information for Canadians, will be accepted at destinations around the world as evidence of vaccination, Trudeau said.

According to federal officials who briefed reporters before the press conference, the government explored various models, including a document issued by the federation, but eventually concluded that the best way and way to make it as easy as possible was to use of existing provincial testing of vaccination systems.

Provinces and territories are issuing this certificate as they hold all vaccination information. The Government of Canada agreed that it had limited value in creating a national vaccination database and copying what provincial and territorial authorities are doing well, an official said speaking on a non-attribution basis.

Passports will have verification measures and security features that will prevent manipulation and forgery, according to the government. Foreign border officials can manually read passport information, or scan the QP code with any digital validation technology they use.

The Canadian COVID-19 test can also be used with ArriveCan when submitting information when returning from abroad to be able to qualify for a quarantine exemption. The application has now been updated to digitally verify the authenticity of the new Canadian COVID-19 vaccination test, allowing Canadian officials to easily review it at the border, according to information materials.

With countries continuing to open their borders to international recreational travelers, many are seeking proof of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter, including the United States. Canada has been in talks with international governments for a vaccine passport for foreign travelers for several months.

Richard Vanderlubbe, director of the Association of Directors of Canadian Travel Agencies and president of Tripcentral.ca, said he was relieved that after waiting to see what this national passport would look like, Canadians would not have to wait for a completely new system.

Newest certainly good news that Canadians while traveling abroad and are checking somewhere that, you know, the person looking at his passport will not ask himself, like where is Prince Edward Island? he said Thursday in an interview on CTV News Channel. A Canadian status there is a really good thing.

We are not getting a brand new passport as advertised. Having said that even though they seem to be quite happy with the provincial vaccine passports and decided that by suddenly putting their logo on it, it will legitimize it as a Canadian product, Travel Secure President Marty Firestone said in an interview with CTV News .

He said he is optimistic that this evidence will be accepted abroad, but noted that the final deciding factor whether Canadians can travel to certain countries will be the countries’ policies on vaccines accepted.

Just because this logo is in the right corner of this document will not change the position of another country regarding the vaccines they accept, regardless of whether they accept mixed vaccines or not, Firestone said.

In August, the government announced it was cooperating with provinces and territories to develop a pan-Canadian approach that would facilitate cross-border travel. During the federal election, the Liberals pledged $ 1 billion to the provinces to implement vaccine passport systems.

Not every province has yet achieved that, but I know they are all working very fast and it should have been resolved in the coming weeks, certainly in time for people to start traveling again as we ease some of those travel restrictions and require evidence of travel vaccinations, Trudeau said.

Canadian travelers will soon need vaccine documentation for almost every mode of transportation, as the federal vaccine mandate for domestic air and rail travel will take effect next week.

Employees and passengers in the federation-regulated air, rail and maritime transport sectors will have to be fully vaccinated from 30 October. There will be a short period of time where evidence of a negative COVID-19 test will be acceptable for boarding, although by the end of November that option will no longer be available.

The National Airline Council of Canada welcomed the new pan-Canadian approach, saying it would be critical to the effective implementation of the mandatory vaccination mandate.

We urge those provinces that have not yet released the new standardized vaccination test to do so as soon as possible, Council President and CEO Mike McNaney said in a statement.

With files from CTV News Ben Cousins ​​and Sarah Turnbull