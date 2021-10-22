Scotland will benefit from the UK trade deal with New Zealand

PM signs free trade agreement with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Increase British exporters and small businesses as both countries cut tariffs and cut tape

More opportunities to live and work in New Zealand and deeper collaboration in digital commerce and climate change

A comprehensive trade agreement with New Zealand will cut the bar for businesses, end tariffs on UK exports and create new opportunities for technology and service companies, making it easier for UK professionals United living and working in New Zealand.

The groundbreaking agreement was agreed in a video call between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, after 16 months of talks by International Trade Department negotiators.

UK-New Zealand trade was worth $ 2.3 billion last year and will increase under the deal. The agreement will remove barriers to trade and deepen access for our advanced technology and service companies, making it easier for smaller businesses to enter the New Zealand market.

Tariffs of up to 10% will be removed for a wide range of UK goods, from clothing and footwear to buses, boats, bulldozers and excavators, giving British exporters an edge over international rivals in the New Zealand import market New Zealand – a market which is expected to grow by around 30% by 2030. High quality New Zealand products loved by British consumers, from Sauvignon Blanc wine to Manuka honey and kiwi, will be cheaper to be bought.

UK workers will benefit from improved business travel arrangements and professionals such as lawyers and architects will be able to work in New Zealand more easily, allowing the Company to set up a store and bring in talent best British. Both sides are also committed to a mobility dialogue outside the trade agreement that will consider how connections between people can be further deepened.

The New Zealand Trade Agreement builds on advanced trade agreements already reached with Australia and Japan and helps pave the way for the UK to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a free trade area of ​​11 Pacific countries with a GDP of 8.4 trillion in 2020.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

This is a major trade deal for the UK, strengthening our long-standing friendship with New Zealand and furthering our Indo-Pacific ties. Businesses and consumers across the country will benefit, reducing costs for exporters and opening access for our workers. This is a fantastic week for Global Britain. On Tuesday we raised nearly 10 billion investments for the industries of the future and this new deal will help boost green growth here and on the other side of the world in New Zealand.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said:

The United Kingdom and New Zealand are close friends and partners. The historical connections that bind us are deep. This major world free trade agreement lays the foundation for even stronger ties as the two countries enter a new phase in our relationship. Good luck to our economies, our businesses and our people.

The agreement will provide benefits to people and businesses across the UK:

Edinburghs financial and insurance companies will benefit from greater access to the New Zealand market and easier digital commerce and business travel.

Welsh vehicle companies that exported 3.4 million road vehicles to New Zealand last year will now benefit from tariff reductions of up to 10%, while manufacturing companies like Zip-Clip and K-form will also see tariff reductions up to at 5% for metal goods and construction products.

Northern Ireland Wrightbus, from Ballymena, will benefit from the 10% tariff on buses, helping to boost 2.4 million road vehicle exports to New Zealand last year. Textile manufacturers, such as Ulster Weavers, who exported 1.5 million to New Zealand last year, will also benefit from tariff cuts of up to 10%.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

This agreement is a win-win for two like-minded democracies that believe in free and fair trade. It provides for families, workers and businesses across the UK, and lays the groundwork for greater collaboration between our two nations on global challenges such as digital trade and climate change. It is a vital part of our plan to set up the country: cutting costs and bureaucracy for exporters, building new trade routes for our service companies, and refocusing Britain on the dynamic Asia-Pacific economies.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: