Agencies receive new guidelines for securing mobile devices on international travel

An inter-institutional panel is available with new guidelines for securing government mobile devices when employees travel overseas as agencies face a growing list of mobile-specific cybersecurity challenges.

Federal Mobility Groups International Travel Guidelines for the draft report on government-furnished mobile devices outlines the risks to smartphones and tablets abroad, as well as best practices for securing them.

As domestic and international travel increases, GFE mobile mobile devices will facilitate the work productivity of government employees during foreign travel, including long-distance connections to office enterprise networks and databases, FMG wrote in a blog post of 19 October.

However, the FMG report states that government employees traveling to a foreign country or embassy within the United States should be aware that because of their portability and mobile devices they are always in a vulnerable position to compromise, theft, physical harm. and losses, continues posting Me

The document is open for public comment until the end of December.

The MFG is determined through the Council of Chief Information Officers. Co-chaired by mobile leaders from the Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), the General Services Administration (GSA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The Group also sponsors a Mobility Metrics Working Group (FISMA) The Federal Information Security Metrics (FISMA) Working Group focused on updating FISMA mobility metrics starting this year.

In September, the working group and the Academic Research Center for Advanced Technology (ATARC) jointly published An Overview of the Mobile Security Ecosystem. Aimed at cyber and IT decision makers, the paper identifies ways agencies can secure their mobile devices.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic event has increased the mobility-related attack area as the government has shifted to a highly mobile and dispersed workforce, the paper notes.

Kevin Gallo, director of Technical Accounts Management within the GSAs Office of Enterprise Technology Solutions, said FMG is currently collecting some extensive government data to get better treatment in helping agencies get secure mobile solutions .

He said agencies buy many mobility solutions, including security tools and products, through multiple GSA reward schedules, as well as his Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions vehicle. Gallo said GSA is in the process of expanding the wireless solutions available through EIS.

We can get knowledge of inventory costs, contracts used and then using this data, FMG is able to identify best practices which in turn influence purchasing behavior across the government, Gallo said during a event organized by ATARC this week. So this data is one of the keys to understanding the threat landscape and assessing the readiness level of each agency.

The agency’s reporting requirements for mobile devices have increased in recent years, even before President Joe Bidens’ executive order of cybersecurity in May. Last year, for example, agencies had to start reporting the percentage of their mobile devices covered by a Mobile Threat Protection capability.

Meanwhile, the White House Office of Management and Budget issued new requests for logging in August, including specific registries for mobile environments.

David Harris, security architect at the Department of the Interior, is chairing the FMG mobile security working group as he watches the update of FISMA reporting requirements. He said it is important for agencies to understand that mobile devices do not exist in a vacuum as agencies consider their mobile security strategies and potential future requirements.

We have in-game networks, operating systems, mobile applications, and cloud support services, Harris said. We try to think, what are the best metrics that can really capture the areas that really need attention from the perspective of OMB and CISA.

Vincent Sritapan, head of section at CISA’s Office of Cyber ​​Quality Services Management, said FMG is seeking as much feedback from the industry as it further improves the guidelines as the new international travel document.

A lot is an area where we look to engage with industry, he said. You want to tell us about the newest and biggest happening.