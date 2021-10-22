This is where Qantas and Jetstar fly as international trips to Australia open

There will be more flights departing from Australia from next month as Qantas and Jetstar bring the resumption date for some international routes.

Qanta chief executive Alan Joyce announced today that the national airline was accelerating its return to the skies.

At this stage, most international flights are departing from Sydney.

But Melbourne may be close, after last night’s announcement that Victoria will lift the COVID quarantine for international arrivals.

Here’s what you need to know about the changes.

Who can fly with Qantas and Jetstar?

International passengers will only be allowed to fly with Qantas and Jetstar if fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnnson & Johnson).

This requirement does not apply to children under 12 years of age, or those with exceptions.

Passengers will also need to have returned a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours before boarding the aircraft.

Qantas says travelers should check government requests for their destination.

Each country has its own rules for travelers coming on the basis of nationality or visa, vaccination status, where they have traveled and, in some cases, where they have visited in recent weeks or months.

Fiji requires travelers to stay in their accommodation for 48 hours and return to the COVID anegative test before leaving.

What other airlines fly out of Australia?

According to Sydney Airport, the airlines that had completely stopped scheduled services that would return by January include:

Air Canada

American Airlines

Cebu Pacific

Fiji Airways

Hawaiian Airlines

Jetstar

Air New Zealand

Qantas

Thai Airways

Virgin Australia

Other airlines, including Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines, which operated at a reduced capacity during border closure, will also increase services.

What international flights are Qantas and Jetstart operating from Sydney?

Los Angeles, United States from November 1st

London, MB from 1 November

Singapore from 23 November

Delhi, India (via Darwin) from 6 December (subject to discussion with Indian authorities)

Nadi, Fiji from December 7th

Vancouver, Canada from December 18th

Tokyo, Japan from December 19th

Honolulu, United States from December 20th

Johannesburg, South Africa from 5 January

Phuket, Thailand (with Jetstar) from January 12th

Bangkok, Thailand from 14 January

What international flights are there from Melbourne?

Singapore from 22 November

London from 6 November

What international flights are there from Darwin?

Delhi, India (flight starts in Sydney) from December 6 (subject to discussion with Indian authorities)

Singapore (with Jetstar) from 16 December 2021

What about Virgin Australia?

Virgin Australia has announced that it will resume flights to Nadi, Fiji from Christmas.

Flights from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane will resume on December 16, 17 and 18, respectively.

The airline is scheduled to resume flights to Bali and New Zealand in 2022.

Unlike Qantas and Jetstar, Virgin Australia has not made it mandatory for international travelers to be fully vaccinated.

However, the COVID vaccine is mandatory for all staff.

Can I travel to Bali?

There are currently no direct flights between Australia and Bali.

The Indonesian holiday island reopened to foreign tourists on October 14, but no international flights landed at its airport on the day of reopening.

Bali is accepting fully vaccinated tourists from 19 suitable countries, including China, India and France, but not Australia.

International immigrants are required to be quarantined in their accommodation for five days at their own expense.

In a statement, Qantas said discussions were underway with the Indonesian government to welcome fully vaccinated Australians with reduced or no quarantine.