International
This is where Qantas and Jetstar fly as international trips to Australia open
There will be more flights departing from Australia from next month as Qantas and Jetstar bring the resumption date for some international routes.
Qanta chief executive Alan Joyce announced today that the national airline was accelerating its return to the skies.
At this stage, most international flights are departing from Sydney.
But Melbourne may be close, after last night’s announcement that Victoria will lift the COVID quarantine for international arrivals.
Here’s what you need to know about the changes.
Who can fly with Qantas and Jetstar?
International passengers will only be allowed to fly with Qantas and Jetstar if fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnnson & Johnson).
This requirement does not apply to children under 12 years of age, or those with exceptions.
Passengers will also need to have returned a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours before boarding the aircraft.
Qantas says travelers should check government requests for their destination.
Each country has its own rules for travelers coming on the basis of nationality or visa, vaccination status, where they have traveled and, in some cases, where they have visited in recent weeks or months.
Fiji requires travelers to stay in their accommodation for 48 hours and return to the COVID anegative test before leaving.
What other airlines fly out of Australia?
According to Sydney Airport, the airlines that had completely stopped scheduled services that would return by January include:
- Air Canada
- American Airlines
- Cebu Pacific
- Fiji Airways
- Airlines Hawaiian
- Jetstar
- Air Air
- Quanta
- Thai Airways
- The virgin
Other airlines, including Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines, which operated at a reduced capacity during border closure, will also increase services.
What international flights are Qantas and Jetstart operating from Sydney?
- Los Angeles, United States from November 1st
- London, MB from 1 November
- Singapore from 23 November
- Delhi, India (via Darwin) from 6 December (subject to discussion with Indian authorities)
- Nadi, Fiji from December 7th
- Vancouver, Canada from December 18th
- Tokyo, Japan from December 19th
- Honolulu, United States from December 20th
- Johannesburg, South Africa from 5 January
- Phuket, Thailand (with Jetstar) from January 12th
- Bangkok, Thailand from 14 January
What international flights are there from Melbourne?
- Singapore from 22 November
- London from 6 November
What international flights are there from Darwin?
- Delhi, India (flight starts in Sydney) from December 6 (subject to discussion with Indian authorities)
- Singapore (with Jetstar) from 16 December 2021
What about Virgin Australia?
Virgin Australia has announced that it will resume flights to Nadi, Fiji from Christmas.
Flights from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane will resume on December 16, 17 and 18, respectively.
The airline is scheduled to resume flights to Bali and New Zealand in 2022.
Unlike Qantas and Jetstar, Virgin Australia has not made it mandatory for international travelers to be fully vaccinated.
However, the COVID vaccine is mandatory for all staff.
Can I travel to Bali?
There are currently no direct flights between Australia and Bali.
The Indonesian holiday island reopened to foreign tourists on October 14, but no international flights landed at its airport on the day of reopening.
Bali is accepting fully vaccinated tourists from 19 suitable countries, including China, India and France, but not Australia.
International immigrants are required to be quarantined in their accommodation for five days at their own expense.
In a statement, Qantas said discussions were underway with the Indonesian government to welcome fully vaccinated Australians with reduced or no quarantine.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-22/qantas-jetstar-international-travel-destinations-australia/100559366
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]