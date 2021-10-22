Sebring International Raceway prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary





SEBRING, Fla. Sebring is a small town but has a great title. “Sebring is known as the birthplace of American sustainability racing, the first race to be held in 1952,” said Elizabeth Worley, Marketing Coordinator for Sebring International Raceway. Sebring International Raceway is the longest running racing facility. “So sports car racing as we know it today was founded here in Sebring, Florida,” Worley said. Celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2022, a place full of history. WFTS WFTS The Sebring International Raceway was originally an Air Force training base for B17 pilots from 1941 to 1947, Worley said. Dirty parts still use that original concrete. This is what makes racing in Sebring so unique. “Sebring has a lot of character, to say the least. So we are very well known for being bumpy, for being very difficult not only for cars but also drivers. So when you see drivers, most of them will t ‘they tell you that the 24 hours in Daytona are much easier for them than just the Twelve Hours of Sebring,’ said Worley. The Twelve Hours of Sebring is their biggest event of the year and a huge economic boost. This event really helps put Sebring on the map. You can go overseas, go to France, go to the Netherlands, to different parts of the world and mention Sebring, and they know what Sebring is, because of this facility and this race, Worley said. However, the race track is more than just that event. People use the runway for things like private car clubs for manufacturer testing. Basically, one of the biggest goals of racing, especially sports racing, is getting technology, Worley said. Racing space has a huge impact on the cars we drive every day and how they are developed. Some car companies come to the track and push their cars to the border to see what will break down. And they give it back to the manufacturer, and they help make the cars we would buy at a trade better, Worley said. The runway has had a huge impact on the community. Tickets for the Twelve Hours of Sebring race on Mars have just opened. You can find more information herewith

