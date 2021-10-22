DVIDS – News – US backs Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021





SEOUL AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The Republic of Korea hosted the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (Seoul ADEX) at Seoul Air Base from 19 to 24 October. Seoul ADEX 21 is the largest, most comprehensive event of its kind in Northeast Asia. It attracts aviation and aerospace professionals, key military personnel and general aviation enthusiasts from around the world. The biennial event features an indoor and outdoor exhibition of aircraft, ground equipment, seminars, static shows and demo flights. The President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, flew to the reception ceremony with an FA-50 fighter jet accompanied by a message of peace. We need the power to defend and establish peace, now more than ever, Moon said. For this, we desperately need to ensure the capability of a strong and independent aerospace industry. This was his first participation in the event in four years as the Republic of Korea seeks to strengthen its domestic defense within the aerospace industries. The will of the Korean government is to contribute to the national defense capabilities of its partner countries and to world peace, Moon said. The United States was honored to participate in Seoul ADEX 21 and is committed to its alliance and iron partnership with ROK forces. The alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea has secured peace and helped promote democracy for more than six decades, said Lieutenant General Ken Wilsbach, commander of the Pacific Air Force. We have a partnership unlike any other and that shows America America in these years Seoul ADEX is a tribute to our continued commitment to promote peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula. The US participates in events like Seoul ADEX to demonstrate its focus on regional security and stability in the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Sixteen U.S. aircraft represented by the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy were all present to support ADEX including helicopters, drones and fighter jets. The newest service, the U.S. Space Force, also participated in the Space Symposium. The symposium reflected on the development of space around the world and was based on future space capabilities that will be made available through civil and military cooperation. The end of the events was the demonstration of the host nations; Black eagles. The Korean aerobic team consisted of eight Golden T-50B eagles that flew in tight-knit formations with high skills and performed about 30 high-speed maneuvers each demonstration. Date of Receipt: 10.22.2021 Posting Date: 10.22.2021 02:34 History ID: 407768 Location: SEUL, KR Online images: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



This work, US backs Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021, nga Mr. Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

