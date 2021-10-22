Pros and Cons of Covid-19 Shooting for Kids

India has vaccinated more than 70 percent of its adult population with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The rapid escalation of his vaccination program is seen to have played a role in keeping the country’s affairs load after the second massive wave that had hit the country earlier this year. While the country seeks to embrace normalcy in the economic and social spheres, however, there are vaccines for those under the age of 18 that should be considered. However, the country is still not okay with Covid vaccines for children with experts pointing to data and supplies as key factors that need to be considered before this happens. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the opinion about vaccinating children?

E World Health Organization (WHO) states that children and adolescents have been seen to have milder periods of Covid-19 infection compared to adults, “so unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe Covid-19, “It’s less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers.”

However, the WHO Strategic Expert Advisory Group (SAGE) has cleared the Pfizer / BionTech RNA vaccine for use by people 12 years of age and older. The global health agency says children aged 12 to 15 who are at high risk can be offered the vaccine along with other priority vaccination groups.

He adds that vaccine trials for children are currently underway and that he “will update his recommendations when trials or epidemiological situations guarantee a change in policy”.

But while the WHO’s stance on the issue of vaccination for children is also informed by the view that the most vulnerable adult population in countries left after vaccination should be given priority first, many countries – mostly developed ones – are either lining up for populations under 18 years of age or have already started administering doses to them.

For example, health authorities in the UK have cleared a single dose of Pfizer stroke for all 12 to 15 year olds. BBC quoted Prof. Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, as saying that the view of extending Covid-19 vaccinations to children was that it would allow schools to function more normally, as absenteeism from school “has been extremely difficult for children “.

The BBC added that while vaccination for children is expected to keep cases low, it is not considered to stop the spread of Covid-19 in schools. Moreover, as with adults, with children, too, vaccination is seen as protection against severe infection.

What have experts in India said?

In the wake of the country reaching the milestone of administering 100-chorus strokes to its population aged 18 and over, numerous health experts told news18.com that there is no urgency to vaccinate children against the infection.

While Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, received a recommendation from the Committee of Experts (SEC) on vaccines on October 12 for emergency use in children, the national drug regulator has not yet cleared the strokes for people under 18 with the Center saying it was in favor of exercising extreme care when it comes to starting a vaccination for children.

The ZyCoV-D vaccine, which does not require a needle to administer and received an emergency vaccine in August, was also tested on adolescents 12 years of age and older but has not yet been made available on the market.

Dr Gagandeep Kang, a vaccine expert and professor at the Wellcome Trust Research Laboratory, Christian Medical College (Vellore), said there were many questions that needed to be answered before India could start vaccinating children and that “there must be clarity as to why we want to we vaccinate children and with which vaccine ”.

“Should we use inactivated virus vaccines or should we wait for mRNA vaccines? There are many questions we need to think about and answer appropriately. We still do not know enough about the performance of these vaccines. Right now , we do not have enough data to make informed decisions, she told news18.com.

Another factor versus the decision to vaccinate children is the supply of an adequate number of strokes. With an acceptable adult population of about 95 crusts, the full demand for Covid-19 injections for India is approximately 190 crust doses. Of this, more than 100 criteria have now been administered, but there are still many shots that need to be provided to the target audience.

Covid Task Force Chief of India Dr VK Paul was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency that “a pragmatic decision [on vaccination of children and adolescents] can be obtained [only] balancing supply and potential suitability “.

Which countries are vaccinating children?

The US government is working on plans to provide vaccines for children in Age group 5 to 11 years pending approval by the on-site drug supervisor. The hit identified by the target is the one developed by Pfizer / BioNTech, which is already authorized for urgent use in children 12-15 years old in the country. Pfizer said last month that a Phase 2/3 test showed that its Covid-19 vaccine was safe and created a “powerful” antibody response in children ages 5 to 11 years old. The two-dose regimen it tested in children used a dose of 10 micrograms – less than the 30-microgram dose used for those 12 years of age and older.

In Europe, a host of countries have started vaccinations for children or are preparing plans to launch teen campaigns. France is giving Covid-19 shots to people aged 12 and over if they have parental consent, while Germany had agreed in August to make vaccination available to all children aged 12-17.

Cuba has issued vaccines for young children up to 2 years old, while China has also approved the urgent use of its Sinovac vaccine for those aged 3 to 17 years.

Given that cases among children are reported to be on the rise, including in India, fed by the Delta variant, experts say vaccination for this demographic will not only protect them, but also adults, who also they are known to become infected – called progression cases – even after receiving the full dose of a Covid vaccine.

Data last month from a group of experts working on India’s anti-Covid strategy said cases among children had risen from 2.8 per cent in March to about 7 per cent in August.

Experts said Johns Hopkins Medicine that although Covid-19 in children “is sometimes milder than in adults, some children infected with coronavirus can get severe lung infections, become very ill, and require hospitalization.”

They said children may also have complications such as multi-systemic inflammatory syndromes that may require intensive care or may exhibit “long-term symptoms that affect their health and well-being”.

Experts in India, too, have talked about the long-term impact of mild Covid on children, saying it could become one of the main reasons behind vaccinating children.

“Looking at the profiles of adults with long-acting Covid on various organs, we do not know if long-term Covid side effects occur in children. We do not know what the impact of post-Covid side effects on organs would be. “Therefore, India must look rationally and make a collective decision,” said Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, a former ICMR scientist.

In terms of side effects, experts said they are the same for children as for adults and include injection site pain, headache, muscle or joint pain, and fever and chills that are usually temporary and generally pass inside. 48 hours.

