



International Travel Update: As people all over the world are gradually returning to normalcy in post-Covid times, here is good news for international travelers. Now, Saudi Arabia has decided to allow its airports to operate domestic and international flights at full capacity. Keep scrolling down for more details.Read also – Travel alert in China: Covid fresh spread leads to closure of some popular tourist destinations Great news! Saudi Arabia will now operate domestic and international flights at full capacity On Sunday, according to a returned Tob, the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia (GACA) announced that the airports are already operating at full capacity without any restrictions or restrictions related to Covid. Read also – Break: India issues fresh travel advice, makes negative RT-PCR test report necessary for international passengers Meanwhile, according to report, Saudi authorities have issued a circular to all airlines operating at the country’s airports announcing the same. GACA had also recently sent a tweet issuing instructions to all airlines. Read also – Enjoy! No More RT-PCR Checks for International Travelers at Karnataka Airports More details In particular, all Covid-related rules and guidelines must be strictly followed, as mentioned by GACA. What does this mean? It means social distancing must be maintained, and masks continue to remain mandatory in places where health checks are not applied through the Tawakkalna app, the report suggested. For the uninitiated, the Tawakkalna app will continue to be used to verify vaccination status. Domestic air travel market of Saudi Arabia The news report mentioned that Saudi Arabia’s domestic air travel market has already witnessed a sharp recovery in the post-Covid era. It is worth noting that air travel passenger numbers are actually very close to pre-pandemic levels in Saudi Arabia. Did you know that Saudi Arabia is the largest domestic air travel market in the entire Gulf region? This initiative of allowing domestic and international flights at full capacity will only increase the country’s travel and tourism. Importantly, as there is a drop in Covid cases, Saudi Arabia is considering removing the mask mandates for fully vaccinated people. What do you think about this? Remember to check the Covid-related rules and guidelines before making your travel plans. (India.Com.Travel will come up with a series of hotel reviews, industry articles, hospitality sector view on recent growth and how they will address the anxiety of travelers likely to have this travel boom. For suggestions and history tips, you can contact [email protected] and [email protected])

