FIU Pre-Legal Program Wins American Law School Association Switch Award | FIU News





By Christopher B. Carbot The American Law School Association has appointed Program The FIU’s Road to Justice towards the legal profession recipient of its Creative Change Programmer Award. The award, given annually by the AALS Section on Pre-Law and Admission to the Faculty of Law, recognizes programs that have created structural and systemic changes to increase access to legal education and to diversify the legal profession. The award will be presented at the Virtual Meeting of the Section on December 9th. “The success of the FIU Justice Path is directly attributed to the commitment and support of the entire law school, as well as the tireless collective work of our Justice Path scholars and academic achievement,” said program founder Dean Michelle Mason. “My goal in starting this program was to facilitate further access to legal education and the profession. Fortunately, we are doing this and are grateful for the recognition of our efforts by AALS. “ The Way of the Law has won universal acclaim from the legal community since its inception. Launched in 2019 with grant funding from the AccessLex Center for Legal Education Excellence, the main objective of Rule of Law is to increase the enrollment of low-income, first-generation minorities and other groups traditionally under-represented in school. juridical. The program introduces students to the basic components of the American legal system – the (Socratic) method, legal writing and analysis, and critical thinking and analysis are three pillars of its academic curriculum – along with opportunities to develop many soft skills. necessary to succeed in law school, including courses on leadership, well-being and professional responsibility. The Way of Justice will enroll its fourth group in Summer 2022 and is offered to students at no cost. Dozens of law schools and FIU staff – themselves made up of one of the most diverse law school communities in the country – teach and provide administrative support for the program on a voluntary basis. “It is heartwarming to see the impact that Road Law is making in the first three years,” said Dean Antony Page. “Improving access to the legal profession is a critical way to improve access to justice. Thanks to Dean Mason’s vision and perseverance in running the program, Justice Path graduates are enrolling in important law schools, including FIU Law, nationwide, equipped with the strategy and skills to help them have success as students and, ultimately, lawyers. “

