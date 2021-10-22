For now, PA-Sea-Tac flights were canceled

PORT ANGELES-Thanksgiving will come and go without Dash Air Shuttle Inc. offering passengers scheduled passenger service at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, company president Clint Ostler said this week.

“This is definitely not a move,” he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still certifying maintenance and operations protocols for three nine-seater Dash Air Cessna 402s en route between Fairchild International Airport in Port Angeles at Sea-Tac, a process Ostler said he hopes to finish by Christmas.

Company Website at

flydashair.com still offers “Port Angeles to [Sea-Tac] in 30 minutes coming Autumn 2021 “and promises” Dash will start service between Port Angeles, WA and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this summer, “meaning summer 2021.

“I feel like a record-breaker,” Ostler said, explaining the recent delay.

“There has been a lot of progress in terms of documentation and documentation requirements to bring the aircraft on board. We have hope it will be completed early next month.

“Once it’s over, we hope to move on very soon after that.”

Once the FAA approves the aircraft protocols, the agency must issue permits for aircraft to fly on the commercial passenger route in Sea-Tac, Ostler said.

The start-up company plans to change its name by next summer to bypass a trademark dispute with Juneau, Alaska-based Kalinen Aviation, he added, refusing to reveal the new name.

A Kalinen official did not return the call for comment Thursday.

FAA officials have not returned calls for comment on Aries’ application or responded to questions about the company’s plans that have been submitted through the press search portal of the agency’s website.

Ostler said Dash officials prefer to have 45 days between full certification and the start of flights to ensure a better chance of success.

“We are not committing to scheduled flights in November at this point,” he said. “Our hope is that all three planes will be completed by the beginning of December, that first week of December.

“We want to make sure everything is in place to run a reliable service.”

Ostler offered a 60 percent chance of launching flights until Christmas.

“I do not want to get too excited and come back again,” he said. “I am holding a very positive view and I hope I will be pleasantly surprised.”

Seven retired airline pilots have been hired by Dash Air. Two will command each aircraft for training purposes first, then one, Ostler said.

The plan is to have up to five flights a day, but this may vary based on demand and season.

“What everyone is working for is to have scheduled service with up to five flights a day,” he said.

“This is what is planned. We can start it with [initial] reservations If not, we will change the schedule to reset it. ”

Ostler said it is challenging to start service when winter begins, adding that traditionally the worst demand period for any airline is in January and February.

“It’s a little smelly at this point in time,” he said.

According to the FAA certificate according to which Dash Air could operate if the planes crossed more, only four charter flights per week would be allowed, Ostler said. More needs to be done to be allowed to provide scheduled service.

That is why the agency needs to improve certification in the scheduled airline service, he said.

In an email Monday to Fairchild Airport Manager Dan Gase, Ostler said the FAA approval process is “progressing well” and that the agency will receive specifications for interstate flights this week.

After the FAA approves the second of the three aircraft, “we want to announce scheduled flights,” Ostler said in the email.

“I think we are carefully aiming for mid-December to start the planned operations. There is a chance we can start with really limited operations once the plane is finished,” he said.

“If we were to do that, we would start with four flights a week over Sea-Tac, we would probably aim for the Thanksgiving travel period.”

Oslter said last week that charter service is possible, but not possible.

With just one aircraft, “we have no surplus” if an aircraft needs additional repairs or maintenance.

“I’m 99 percent sure” the service will eventually launch at Sea-Tac, he said.

“We’ve spent a lot of money doing this so far,” he said, a price that includes the purchase of three used aircraft by a landlord who bought the planes from Hyannis, a mass-based Cape Air.

“I do not see a scenario where it will not start. We still have money in the bank,” he said.

“When I talk to other airlines, they say dealing with regulatory challenges in the Department of Transportation and the FAA have been slow for everyone. We are not an isolated case, I think I can say.”

Dash Air schedules up to five flights daily with nine locals with first departures starting at 6 a.m. from Port Angeles except Sunday, and plans final departures from Sea-Tac at 10:30 p.m., except Saturday.

Clint Ostler, president of Dash Air Shuttle, talks about launching air service between Port Angeles and Seattle SeaTac Airport during a lunch at the Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce. (Keith Thorpe / Peninsula Daily News)



