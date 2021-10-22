Bites Beach: International Cafe combines humor, food and lots of beer





BEACH MYRTLE NORTH, SC (WBTW) – Their menu is a bit cukoo and to overcome everything you can be in the International Cafe all the time. “The menu is 12 pages long,” says Richard Eberhard, owner of International Cafe, “because we’ve got all kinds of comics and pictures.” Eberhard has been in the restaurant business for 45 years. He opened the International Cafe 18 years ago. There are some unique menu items from around the world throughout the restaurant, but International Café got its name because of what appeared. “When I first saw the restaurant space for rent,” says Eberhard, “the only import beers you could get were a Heineken and a Corona. And I decided we had to offer more. And we offered more.” They offer so much more. 45 beers every day. Beer, food, decor – it’s from everywhere. But the look and style of the bar come from the house in red, white and blue. “The space was stone walls and a sandy floor when I got here,” Eberhard said. “My dad who is an architect and I went to places in Washington DC and Old Town Alexandria and Georgetown. A lot of people say it looks like a town bar. An old town town bar. Dad designed it and I built it. “I built the bar. I built the backbone. I built the tables.” As mentioned earlier, it’s a 12-page menu, full of comics, jokes and of course food. Some of the menu items are quite special. Have you ever heard of ‘Wurst Best’? Or ‘From Evil to Wurst’? Or how about ‘Oral – Yentl Express Sandwich’? Then there is “Bank of America Burger”. Why take it? Because it keeps you up. At the International Cafe, come for company, laughter, fun, but hang out for beer. “We have eight different taps,” says Ebergard. “ If you are interested in trying something like “Beef Me Up Scotty, This Place Rocks Burger”, International Cafe is located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

