The Sixth Maritime Silk Road Forum of International Cooperation was held in Ningbo, E. China on Wednesday.

Beijing, October 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – E 6 -ta The Silk Road The Port International Cooperation Forum, one of the activities to mark China Maritime Day, opened Wednesday in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. The photo shows the release of the Ningbo Declaration on global port transport facing alongside change, overcoming difficulties and discussing related strategies. The forum, which highlighted the theme “Coping with current change, overcoming difficulties and discussing related strategies”, includes events such as high-level roundtables, thematic salons and special conferences to showcase academic achievement, development experience and advanced technologies of the port and maritime transport industry. Last years, Ningbo poured great efforts into the construction of world-class ports, resulting in a considerable development of local ports, which, in turn, brought about the development of the city, said Peng Jiaxue, a member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party and secretary of the Ningbo Municipal Party Committee at the opening ceremony. In 2020, the city’s local GDP was ranked twelfth among all cities in China and the value of its exports ranked fifth nationwide. His international transportation hub development index was ranked among the top 10 worldwide. Gao Xingfu, deputy governor of the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province, said that for twelve years in a row, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port cargo turnover ranked first in the world, making it the only port in the world with an annual cargo turnover of more than one billion tons. Under the background of routine and targeted COVID-19 epidemic response to China, Zhejiang Province drafted a 5-year development plan for Ningbo-Zhoushan Port and is trying to establish Ningbo-Zhoushan Port into a major global logistics hub, wholesale freight storage and transportation base and characteristic shipping service base for 21st Century Marine Silk Road, Gao noted. During the opening ceremony, the 2021 Global Port Reputation Report was officially released by China-run Xinhua Economic Intelligence Service to present the international reputation of global ports in the post-epidemic era. The forum was jointly organized by the People’s Government of Ningbo Municipality, China Navigation Institute, Department of Transportation of Zhejiang Province AND Ports of China & Ports Association. Check out the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324389.html View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

