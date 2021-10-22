Act early in the growing cases of Covid in the UK or face tougher measures, warn Sage experts | Coronavirus

Ministers must act early to tackle the growing Covid infections, government scientific advisers have warned, saying failure to do so could mean tougher interventions to be required this winter.

On Thursday, the new reported cases of Covid in the UK exceeded 52,000, the highest since July, with 49,298 reported on Friday along with 180 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics released on Friday show that about one in 55 people in England had Covid-19 in the week ending October 16, a first first level in mid-January, and infection levels had risen from the previous week in all age groups except 25-34 years- old, where the trend was unclear.

The government has repeatedly said it is not yet introducing its plan B, a series of measures with light touches, such as tips for working from home, mandatory face masks in some settings and the introduction of vaccine passports.

But documents released by the Government Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) on Friday show warnings from experts that if action is not taken quickly as cases escalate, tougher measures may be needed later.

In the event of an increase in the number of cases, the previous intervention would reduce the need for stricter, divisive and longer-term measures, the minutes of a Sage meeting held on 14 October.

Experts say there are many unknowns at play about the trajectory of the epidemic this winter, including the extent and extent to which vaccination protection is fading and behavioral changes. However, documents from the Sage modeling subgroup add that the earlier the measures are adopted, the sooner they will likely be removed.

Similarly, the higher the prevalence and growth rates when the measures were introduced, the sooner hospital pressures would have to be reduced, and therefore the stricter measures that would be needed to do so, the team says. and SPI-MO.

The warnings are accompanied by earlier comments from governments’ chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, that they should go a lot and go early in case of increase of cases to avoid a winter increase of Covid.

While the documents emphasize the importance of vaccination, they suggest that Plan B measures can be effective.

According to a document from the Sage Spi-M, Spi-B and EMG subgroups, reintroducing work instructions from home, for those who can, could have the greatest impact on transmitting outside of Plan B measures.

Experts add that making wearing face masks mandatory in certain environments is likely to increase their use.

However, they said it was unclear how much impact the certificates would have on vaccines alone.

While Sage documents suggest hospital admissions for Covid are unlikely to climb above first levels in January, Covid is not the only pressure hospitals face this winter, with concerns that other respiratory infections, including the flu, could to place the NHS under extreme strain.

Modeling by researchers at Imperial College London based on assumptions involving a higher predicted gain of amplifying shocks than has occurred suggests that without further action there could be around 42,800 more hospitalizations in Covid hospital and about 5,300 more deaths up to at the end of March in an optimistic scenario. However, this could amount to 100,300 admissions and 9,900 deaths in a pessimistic scenario.

Sage experts also say the capacity to monitor variants and explore the potential impact on vaccines is crucial. There should be no complacency about the danger posed by further viral evolution. The emergence of a Delta variant or a variant from another descent that becomes globally dominant is a very real possibility, Sage minutes record.

On Friday, the UK Health and Safety Agency announced the Delta branch, known as AY.4.2 has been assigned a variant under investigation because it is becoming increasingly common in the UK. However, experts have said that the variant is unlikely to be the main driver for the increase in the number of first Covid cases in the UK, while the variant does not appear to cause more serious illness, and Covid vaccines do not appear to be less effective against his.

Speaking in a personal capacity, some experts who have advised ministers during the pandemic raised concerns about the current approach of governments.

Dr Ben Killingley, an acute physician and infectious disease consultant at UCLH, said he supported the measures.

My personal understanding is that we need to increase precautions and mitigation B. Things are likely to get worse in relation to the number of cases of Covid and other viruses as we move forward. [It] it seems that policymakers have not learned that you need to act faster than you would like, as Patrick Vallance beautifully put it. I think many of my colleagues have the same view, he said.

Ravi Gupta, a professor of clinical microbiology at Cambridge University, agreed. He said: Plan B in my personal view should be implemented given the escalating and unacceptable morbidity and mortality we are seeing, in addition to the pressures on the NHS as we approach winter. However, the effects will take several weeks to be seen in terms of hospitalizations and deaths.