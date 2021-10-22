International
Twitter admits bias in algorithm for right – wing politicians and media | Tweet
Twitter has acknowledged that it reinforces more tweets from right-wing politicians and news than content from left-wing sources.
The social media platform reviewed tweets from elected officials in seven countries in the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Spain and Japan. He also studied whether political content from news organizations was amplified on Twitter, focusing primarily on American news sources such as Fox News, the New York Times and BuzzFeed.
The study compared the Twitters Home timeline with the default way for its 200 million users tweets, in which an algorithm adapts what users see to the traditional chronological timeline, where the latest tweets rank first.
The research found that in six out of seven countries, except Germany, tweets from right-wing politicians received more amplification from the algorithm than those from the left; right-leaning news organizations were more reinforced than those on the left; and in general the tweets of politicians were reinforced more by an algorithmic timeline than by the chronological timeline.
According to a 27-page research paper, Twitter found a statistically significant change favoring the political right wing in all countries except Germany. According to the research, a value of 0% meant that the tweets reached the same number of users in the time frame adjusted by the algorithm as in its chronological counterpart, while a value of 100% meant that the Twitter tweets reached double the achievement. On this basis, the strongest discrepancy between right and left was in Canada (Liberals 43%; Conservatives 167%), followed by the United Kingdom (Labor 112%; Conservatives 176%). Even excluding senior government officials, the results were similar, the document said.
Twitter said it was not clear why the House timeline produced these results and indicated that it may now need to change its algorithm. or blog post by Rumman Chowdhury, director of software engineering at Twitters, and Luca Belli, a Twitter researcher, said the findings could be problematic and more research needed to be done. The post admitted that it was worrying if certain tweets received preferential treatment as a result of the way users interacted with the algorithm that suited the timeline.
Algorithmic amplification is problematic if there is preferential treatment depending on how the algorithm is constructed against the interactions that people have with it. A further analysis of the root causes is required in order to determine what, if any, changes are required to reduce the negative impacts from our House timeline algorithm, the post said.
Twitter said it would make its research available to foreigners as academics and is preparing to allow third parties to have wider access to its data, in a move that is likely to put further pressure on Facebook to do the same. Facebook is being urged by politicians on both sides of the Atlantic to distribute its searches to third parties after tens of thousands of internal documents containing revelations that the company knew its Instagram app harmed teenagers’ mental health were leaked by whistleblowers Frances Haugen.
The study on Twitter compared the two ways in which a user can view the timeline: the first uses an algorithm to provide a tailored view of tweets that users may be interested in based on the accounts with which they interact the most and the factors others; the other is the more traditional timeline in which the user reads the most recent posts in reverse chronological order.
The study compared the two types of timeline considering whether some politicians, political parties or media were more empowered than others. The study analyzed millions of tweets from elected officials between April 1 and August 15, 2020, and hundreds of millions of tweets from news organizations, mostly in the US, over the same period.
Twitter said it would make its searches available to third parties, but said privacy concerns prevented it from making raw data available. The post said: We are making the datasets available to third party researchers who want to reproduce our main findings and validate our methodology, upon request.
Twitter added that it was preparing to make internal data available to external sources on a regular basis. The company said its machine learning, transparency and accountability team was finalizing the plans in a way that would protect user privacy.
This approach is new and has not been used on this scale, but we are optimistic that it will address privacy-accountability compromises that could impede algorithmic transparency, Twitter said. We were excited about the opportunities this work could open up for future collaboration with outside researchers seeking to reproduce, validate, and expand our internal research.
