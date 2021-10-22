Forecast of MN | National news from the Associated Press





MN forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021 City / Town; Weather conditions; High temperature (F); Low temperature (F); Wind direction; Wind speed (MPH); Humidity (%); Chance of rain. (%); UV index Aitkin; Clouds that limit the sun; 46; 26; E; 4; 71%; 2%; 2 Albert Lea; Clouds and sun; 50; 37; E; 6; 60%; 19%; 3 Alexander; Clouds and sun; 48; 35; ESE; 7; 68%; 56%; 3 Anoka County; Mostly cloudy; 51; 36; E; 4; 65%; 5%; 2 Appleton; Clouds and sun; 51; 38; ESE; 7; 61%; 56%; 3 Austin; Sunny intervals; 51; 36; ESE; 4; 64%; 16%; 3 Baudette; Some sun; 44; 27; E; 5; 71%; 3%; 2 Bemidji; The sun and some clouds; 45; 27; E; 4; 72%; 2%; 2 Benson; Clouds and sun; 50; 38; E; 7; 68%; 56%; 3 Berens River; Low clouds; 39; 29; ESE; 6; 74%; 7%; 1 Bigfork; Partly sunny; 46; 26; E; 4; 61%; 3%; 2 Brainerd; Clouds that limit the sun; 49; 33; E; 5; 62%; 2%; 2 Brandon; Partly sunny; 48; 36; E; 7; 67%; 56%; 3 Bualli; Cloudy; 49; 36; E; 5; 68%; 7%; 3 Cambridge; Mostly cloudy; 49; 34; E; 4; 71%; 3%; 2 Canby; Growing clouds; 51; 37; E; 7; 62%; 41%; 3 Carberry; Low clouds; 42; 26; ESE; 10; 80%; 6%; 1 Carman; A shower or two; 54; 39; JP; 6; 79%; 58%; 2 Churchill; Clouds and sun; 51; 37; ESE; 6; 54%; 41%; 3 Dwarf; Partly sunny; 44; 29; N; 3; 67%; 3%; 2 Cook; Clouds and sun; 43; 26; N; 2; 69%; 3%; 1 Lake Crane; Partly sunny; 43; 24; NNE; 1; 73%; 3%; 1 Crookston; Partly sunny; 47; 32; ESE; 8; 76%; 61%; 2 Dauphin; Low clouds; 44; 26; ESE; 11; 74%; 6%; 1 Deerwood; Mostly cloudy; 47; 29; E; 4; 67%; 2%; 2 Lakes of Detroit; Cloud and sun; 47; 34; ESE; 6; 68%; 54%; 3 Dodge Center; Thick clouds; 50; 34; ESE; 4; 57%; 11%; 3 Duluth; Partly sunny; 47; 34; ENE; 5; 67%; 3%; 2 Duluth Sky Harbor; Clouds and sun; 46; 34; NNW; 6; 71%; 3%; 2 Elbow Lake; Partly sunny; 45; 31; ESE; 5; 72%; 2%; 3 Ely; Partly sunny; 42; 27; ENE; 4; 69%; 3%; 1 Eveleth; Partial sun; 43; 24; NNE; 3; 75%; 3%; 2 Fairmont; Partly sunny; 52; 36; ESE; 8; 62%; 21%; 3 Faribault; Cloudy; 51; 35; ESE; 3; 64%; 9%; 3 Fergus Waterfall; Clouds and sun; 49; 37; ESE; 7; 65%; 64%; 3 Dega Fisher; Cloud and sun; 43; 26; ESE; 5; 75%; 6%; 1 Flag Island; Partly sunny; 42; 34; E; 4; 70%; 27%; 1 Flin Flon; A morning shower; 42; 35; SE; 9; 66%; 64%; 1 Fosston; Partly sunny; 45; 29; ESE; 5; 71%; 2%; 2 George Island; Sun and clouds; 42; 35; ESE; 9; 88%; 7%; 1 Gillam; Low clouds; 36; 26; SSE; 3; 85%; 4%; 0 Gimli; Partly sunny; 43; 37; ESE; 7; 77%; 6%; 2 Glencoe; Growing clouds; 50; 35; E; 3; 66%; 8%; 3 Glenwood; Cloud and sun; 49; 35; E; 6; 65%; 56%; 3 Grand Marais; Partly sunny; 48; 33; NNW; 6; 62%; 27%; 1 Grand Marais Airports; Partly sunny; 43; 26; NNW; 4; 74%; 7%; 1 Grand Rapids; Partly sunny; 44; 28; ENE; 3; 72%; 3%; 2 Granite Falls; Cloud and sun; 51; 39; E; 7; 62%; 10%; 3 Gretna; Clouds and sun; 63; 49; E; 8; 62%; 75%; 3 Hallock; Partial sun; 47; 31; E; 8; 74%; 2%; 2 Hibbing; Clouds and sun; 42; 25; ENE; 5; 73%; 3%; 2 Hunters Point; One or two showers; 42; 36; SE; 13; 65%; 57%; 1 Hutchinson; Clouds and sun; 50; 37; E; 6; 70%; 8%; 3 International Crashes; Low clouds; 44; 34; E; 5; 71%; 12%; 1 Ishulli; Mostly cloudy; 45; 27; ENE; 4; 67%; 2%; 2 Jackson; Sun and clouds; 50; 36; E; 8; 58%; 22%; 3 Lakeville; Growing clouds; 49; 35; E; 6; 66%; 7%; 3 Litchfield; Growing clouds; 50; 38; E; 6; 68%; 7%; 3 Small drops; Growing clouds; 48; 32; E; 4; 67%; 2%; 3 Long prairie; Growing clouds; 48; 34; E; 5; 67%; 3%; 3 Longville; Partly sunny; 46; 27; ESE; 2; 68%; 2%; 2 Luverne; Partly sunny; 52; 38; E; 8; 59%; 23%; 3 Lake Lynn; Low clouds; 37; 28; SSE; 9; 84%; 4%; 0 Madison; Sun and clouds; 52; 40; E; 7; 64%; 56%; 3 Mankato; Clouds and sun; 51; 37; E; 7; 59%; 11%; 3 Maple Lake; Growing clouds; 49; 36; E; 5; 66%; 5%; 3 Marshall; Clouds and sun; 51; 36; ESE; 10; 62%; 14%; 3 Mcgregor; Mostly cloudy; 46; 27; E; 4; 71%; 2%; 2 Melita; Cloudiness; 46; 32; SE; 10; 73%; 61%; 2 Minneapolis; Growing clouds; 50; 38; E; 5; 62%; 7%; 3 Crystals Minneapolis; Growing clouds; 50; 35; E; 4; 62%; 7%; 3 Re Minneapolis Flying; Becoming noticed; 51; 37; E; 4; 62%; 7%; 3 Montevideo; Clouds and sun; 51; 39; E; 7; 65%; 41%; 3 Moorhead; Mostly cloudy; 49; 39; ESE; 8; 74%; 56%; 2 Lake Moose; Partly sunny; 48; 28; ENE; 0; 65%; 2%; 3 Mora; Clouds that limit the sun; 47; 30; ENE; 4; 71%; 2%; 2 Morden; Low clouds; 41; 24; ESE; 8; 75%; 7%; 1 Morris; Clouds and sun; 49; 38; E; 8; 68%; 56%; 3 E re (Ulm); Partly sunny; 51; 35; ESE; 6; 63%; 12%; 3 House of Norway; Partly sunny; 40; 26; ESE; 4; 84%; 6%; 1 Oakpoint Marine; Low clouds; 42; 32; ESE; 10; 72%; 5%; 1 Olivia; Clouds and sun; 49; 37; E; 7; 69%; 10%; 3 Orr; Clouds and sun; 43; 27; E; 1; 77%; 3%; 1 Ortonville; Mostly cloudy; 49; 39; ESE; 7; 65%; 56%; 2 Owatonna; Growing clouds; 50; 36; E; 5; 60%; 11%; 3 Park Rapids; Partly sunny; 47; 32; E; 6; 66%; 2%; 2 Paynesville; Growing clouds; 49; 36; E; 6; 68%; 6%; 3 Pilot Mound; Low clouds that break; 42; 27; ESE; 11; 81%; 5%; 2 Pinawa; Low clouds; 44; 32; E; 5; 64%; 6%; 1 Lumi Pisha; Clouds that limit the sun; 47; 29; E; 2; 70%; 2%; 2 Stone of stone; It is becoming cloudy; 51; 38; E; 9; 60%; 56%; 3 Portage Southport; Low clouds; 42; 26; ESE; 8; 74%; 6%; 1 Preston; Thick clouds; 51; 34; E; 5; 63%; 11%; 3 Princeton; Clouds that limit the sun; 50; 32; ENE; 1; 67%; 3%; 2 Red Wing; Mostly cloudy; 51; 35; E; 4; 62%; 6%; 2 Redwood Falls; Cloud and sun; 51; 36; ESE; 7; 65%; 11%; 3 Rochester; Growing clouds; 51; 35; E; 6; 61%; 10%; 3 Roseau; Partly sunny; 47; 29; E; 5; 69%; 3%; 2 Rush City; Mostly cloudy; 48; 31; N; 1; 65%; 2%; 2 Lake Shoal; Low clouds breaking; 41; 26; ESE; 12; 72%; 7%; 1 Silver Bay; Mostly sunny; 46; 33; NNE; 4; 60%; 3%; 2 Slayton; Sun and clouds; 50; 37; E; 9; 58%; 19%; 3 St. Paul of the South; Growing clouds; 50; 37; E; 2; 63%; 6%; 3 Sprague; An afternoon shower; 44; 30; E; 5; 72%; 41%; 2 Saint Clouds; Being cloudy; 49; 35; E; 5; 65%; 4%; 3 St. James; Cloudy; 50; 35; E; 7; 63%; 16%; 3 St. Paul; Growing clouds; 52; 38; E; 4; 62%; 7%; 3 St. Paul Lake; Cloudy; 50; 35; E; 5; 66%; 7%; 3 Stanton; Growing clouds; 51; 34; ESE; 3; 62%; 8%; 3 Staples; Growing clouds; 49; 33; ESE; 2; 67%; 2%; 2 Swan River; Partly sunny; 45; 26; ENE; 4; 67%; 3%; 2 Pas; Breezy in the afternoon; 44; 33; SSE; 12; 74%; 27%; 1 Thief River Falls; Some sun; 45; 30; E; 8; 70%; 2%; 2 Thompson; A morning shower; 37; 25; SE; 4; 88%; 41%; 0 Tracy; Clouds and sun; 50; 38; E; 8; 61%; 15%; 3 Dy Porte; Mostly sunny; 48; 32; N; 5; 63%; 3%; 2 Victoria Beach; Low cloud areas; 45; 34; E; 6; 69%; 6%; 2 Wadena; Growing clouds; 46; 33; E; 5; 67%; 56%; 2 Warroad; Partly sunny; 44; 31; ESE; 6; 71%; 3%; 2 Wasagaming; Low clouds; 41; 24; SE; 9; 83%; 5%; 1 Waseca; Clouds and sun; 50; 36; E; 6; 60%; 12%; 3 Waskish; The sun and some clouds; 46; 29; E; 2; 72%; 3%; 2 Wheat; Growing clouds; 49; 38; ESE; 7; 71%; 64%; 3 Willmar; Sun and clouds; 50; 37; E; 6; 64%; 8%; 3 Wilson Creek Weir; Rain / rain showers; 46; 25; SE; 9; 67%; 42%; 1 Windom; Clouds and sun; 50; 36; E; 8; 64%; 19%; 3 Winnipeg; Clouds and sun; 44; 31; E; 0; 69%; 5%; 2 Winnipeg Forks; Clouds and sun; 44; 31; E; 0; 69%; 5%; 2 Winona; Mostly cloudy; 52; 34; ENE; 1; 68%; 7%; 2 Worthington; Partly sunny; 51; 36; ESE; 10; 62%; 42%; 3 Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

