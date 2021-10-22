Australia Covid-19: More than half the country is now “living with Covid.” The rest is still far away





Victoria is the third state or territory — after New South Wales (NSW) and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) —to begin living with Covid-19 after achieving its target of a 70% dual vaccination rate for adults.

The easing of restrictions means that, as of Friday, more than half of Australia’s nearly 26 million people are living with the virus, while authorities in the rest of the country are pushing to raise vaccination rates by controlling borders to keep it out.

The split has created a two-speed path from the state-led pandemic that has suffered the most, frustrating the federal government’s efforts to reopen the entire country for foreign arrivals for the first time in nearly two years.

“We have to move at a pace at which the Australian public feels very comfortable, we have to demonstrate that the opening of those borders is being done safely, and they can feel safe because I want us to open up with confidence. , “said Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday.

Victoria’s 6.7 million people can now leave their homes for whatever reason, though they will need to show evidence of full vaccination to enter public places. Restaurants can cater for a limited number of dinners inside, students are back in school and there is no more curfew at 9pm in Melbourne. However, shops selling non-essential goods will not open until 80% of the state is double-vaccinated and masks are required inside and outside. However, the end of the blockade is a great relief for Melbourne residents who have spent more than 260 days locked in their homes, barred from leaving except to buy groceries or other essentials, mainly in two periods long from July to October, 2020 and August -October this year. The last blockage was ignited by an explosion of the highly contagious variant of the Covid-19 Delta. Even when the doors opened on Friday, the state registered 2,189 new cases – and when people start moving, those daily case numbers are expected to continue to rise. A separate place The long blockades were part of Australia’s efforts to reduce the country to Covid-19 infections to zero, a strategy which was largely successful until the Delta variant erupted. As of Thursday, Australia had registered ready 152,000 right Covid-19 and 1,590 deaths. But the start of the Victoria reopening highlights a sharp divide in Australia. While more than half the country is highly vaccinated and living with the virus, another 11 million people are living in states with lower vaccination rates that are largely free of Covid-19. It is not clear how long the two Australians can easily live together. Part of the problem is that, outside of the hotspots, there has been little urgency for residents to get the vaccine. Covid-19 cases are reported daily Currently, vaccination rates for the southeastern states affected by Covid are much higher than those for the rest of the country. For example, more than 95% of people in ACT have had their first dose, but that figure drops to 57% in Western Australia without Covid. At the current rate of vaccinations, Western Australia and other countries mostly without Covid are not expected to reach their 80% double dose targets for weeks. Meanwhile, they stand guard to keep the virus out. In Queensland on Thursday, a rare breach produced the state’s first positive local case per week. A man in his 30s who had recently returned from Victoria had spent up to 10 days while being contagious in the community and was so bad with Covid-19 that he had problems talking to contract trackers with Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk described the infection as a “wake-up call” and warned residents that time was running out to get a dose. This week, Queensland unveiled plans to reopen its borders December 17th – whether the state has achieved its dual vaccination target of 80% or not. The Western Australian government said on Tuesday it had no intention of doing so reopens its borders in the rest of the country until after Christmas. Transition can be ‘challenging’ Prime Minister Morrison acknowledged on Thursday that parts of the country had “concerns about Covid”, but he said that was even more reason to get vaccinated. “Vaccination gives confidence to move forward,” he said. Under the national plan, the country’s borders will reopen when double vaccination rates reach 80%. On Friday, Victoria joined NSW in announcing the resumption of international arrivals from November 1, without any hotel quarantine required for fully vaccinated travelers. Qantas also unveiled scheduled flight departures for several international routes. So far, all flights depart from Sydney – the first Australian city to start living with Covid on October 11th. There, daily case numbers have dropped. On Thursday, the state recorded 345 new infections – well below the high levels of early September. Restrictions were further eased Monday when NSW reached its target of 80% of fully vaccinated adults. Limits on the number of people allowed in private homes were increased to 20 and for the first time per month, residents could play sports in the community. The country is slowing down reopening – some parts faster than others, and states are seeking each other – and abroad – for guidance. So far, Singapore is the only other example in the region of a community that has shifted from a zero Covid policy to living with the virus. However, the city-state has sought to strike a balance between easing restrictions and preventing the number of new infections from overwhelming hospitals. On Thursday, Singapore said it would be extending its limitations after recording 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest number in the country since the pandemic began. Lawrence Wong, co-chair of Singapore’s Covid-19 working group, said on Wednesday the medical staff was “lying down and tired”. “In the current situation, we face a significant risk that the healthcare system will be overloaded,” he said. While some Australian health experts have warned that the health system is unprepared for a huge rise in new Covid-19 infections following its reopening, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews was optimistic. Andrews said Monday that the number of cases was happening “less and less important” due to high levels of vaccination among the community, and he acknowledged that the transition to life with Covid would be “very challenging”. “Whenever you have hundreds and possibly thousands of patients in need of care … it puts a lot of strain on our system,” he said.

