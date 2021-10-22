Biden Creates Climate Plan B: Tax Credit, Regulation and State Action





WASHINGTON After losing the center of his climate agenda just a week before heading to a major global warming summit, President Biden aims to make it possible for the United States to have a new plan that will still fulfill its ambitions. his to cut the greenhouse gases that are heating the planet. The administration’s new strategy consists of a tripartite approach to generous new tax incentives for wind, solar and other clean energy, strict regulations to limit pollution coming from power plants and automobile pipes, and a host of energy laws. purely approved by the states. A analysis published this week by Rhodium Group, a non-partisan analytical firm, found that the strategy could technically meet Mr Bidens’ ambitious commitment to cut domestic emissions by 50 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030. The United States is historically the largest source of pollution it is heating the planet.

But the chances of success are slim; the approach faces significant legal, logistical and political challenges. The process of drafting regulations can take years, and the conservative Supreme Court can overturn them or a future president can simply reverse them. And reliance on states to enforce their clean energy laws simply shifts the fight into state homes for environmentalists and fossil fuel interests to fight it locally. This mix of tax credits, and new federal regulations, and new state actions puts the target within reach. But there are many ifs, said John Larsen, an author of the Rhodium analysis. You need states to advance clean energy to a level they have not yet done. You need the Environmental Protection Agency to set regulations for every power plant in America in a way they have not yet done. And then you have to hope that the Supreme Court will not throw it out. Everything must be broken in the right way. The White House responded to the plan after their main hope of significantly reducing emissions, a clean electricity program, was blocked by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, a decisive vote in an evenly divided Senate. The clean electricity program would have quickly cleaned up the electricity sector by rewarding power plants that went from burning coal, oil and gas to wind, solar, nuclear and other clean energy and punishing those who do not pass. It aimed to push the nations electricity sector to generate 80 percent of its energy from clean energy sources by 2030, from 40 percent now. Mr Manchin, who has financial ties to the coal industry and whose state produces natural gas, has said he opposes any move that would hurt coal and gas companies.

A major scientific report released in August concluded that countries should immediately move away from burning fossil fuels in order to avoid a future of severe drought, intense heat waves, water shortages, devastating storms, rising tides. seas and ecosystem collapse.

Deleting a clean electricity program from a massive budget budget now being negotiated on Capitol Hill weakened Mr Biden, who will arrive in Glasgow on November 1 for a major UN summit, where he had hoped to restore American leadership in the fight against climate change. Speaking in a CNN town hall on Thursday night, Mr. Biden vowed that when he arrives in Scotland, he is making a commitment to the world that we will actually achieve zero zero electricity emissions by 2035 and zero full board emissions by 2050 or earlier, but we have to do so much, now and 2030, to demonstrate what would be done to get there. Accompanying the president in Scotland, in addition to a significant part of his cabinet, will be Mr. Bidens, top climate change advisers, John Kerry and Gina McCarthy, both veterans of the Obama administration. During that administration, Mr. Kerry and Mrs. McCarthy traveled to numerous international climate negotiations, where Mr. Kerry promised the United States. would pass a tough new climate law, which it never did, and Ms. McCarthy detailed the new tough pollution rules governing fumes and power plants, which were passed but then overturned by the Trump administration. Mr Biden is likely to present his Plan B to a skeptical audience in Glasgow. Biden has been strong with what he says about climate change, said Laurence Tubiana, France’s former ambassador to climate change, who is now chief executive of the European Climate Foundation. But reliability is a problem. Will there still be a question mark on how he can deliver?

However, Mr. Biden seems ready to give one of the three main policies of reducing carbon dioxide. The broad spending bill now before Congress includes about $ 300 billion in tax incentives for producers, buyers of energy, solar and nuclear power, and for consumers buying electric vehicles. Tax incentives will remain in effect for a decade a change from existing clean energy tax credit programs, which usually expire after one to five years, although they are often renewed. It also includes $ 13.5 billion for the construction of electric vehicle charging stations and the promotion of heavy vehicle electrification. It would spend $ 9 billion to upgrade the grid, making it more conducive to transmitting wind and solar power, and $ 17.5 billion to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from federal buildings and vehicles.

This package would be the largest federal spending on promoting clean energy, and Rhodium analysis found it could reduce pollution enough to meet one-third to half of Mr. Emissions reduction targets. Bidens, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 25 percent from 2005 Levels to 2030. Ron Wyden, the Oregon Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, is the lead author of that clean energy tax credit package. If the legislation is passed before the end of the Glasgow summit on November 14, Mr Wyden said he would fly to Scotland to send the message that the United States has passed a law that will remove a major bite from its carbon dioxide emissions. carbonate. The president will be able to say that this is the broadest climate bill ever passed by Congress, said Mr. Wyden in an interview, though he acknowledged the level was low: The United States has never passed a major climate change law With This is the first tax review that links cash incentives actually to emissions reductions, and says, the more you reduce emissions, the greater your savings. said Mr. Wyden. We think you will have a tremendous increase in renewables and clean transportation. Mr. Larsen, Rhodes analyst, agreed. The U.S. has never had this foundation for long-term clean energy tax credits, he said. This would give electricity companies, carmakers and builders the security they never had before.

But they do not lead you to the goal of the presidents themselves, he said. For this, the analysis of Rhodium concludes, the Environmental Protection Agency will have to issue a series of strict rules that address the nations of the three main polluters of greenhouses: cars, power plants and wells and methane-leaking gas and gas, a strong blockade of heat. gas While running the EPA under President Barack Obama, Ms. McCarthy helped draft the most ambitious climate rules the United States had ever seen, aimed at curbing pollution from those three sources of pollution.

None of them remain in place today. The Supreme Court banned Ms. McCarthys from enforcing the rule to reduce pollution from coal-fired power plants, and the Trump administration dismissed the rest. There was a lot of support and trust in the Obama administration when it implemented these regulations, said Joseph Aldy, who served as one of Mr. Obama’s negotiators at a major 2009 climate summit in Copenhagen. But now there will be skeptics who say, We were worried about the next administration that would undo what has been done. The question is, how stable will this be legally and politically? This question is the shadow of Mr. Trump, who was content to dismantle Obama’s climate policies. The fossil fuel industry would certainly challenge the new environmental regulations, which could end up before a Supreme Court with a conservative majority, including three judges appointed by Mr. Trump. The former president also appears to be weighing in on another 2024 White House nominee.

State action, which does not depend on the resident of the White House, is an essential part of the national emissions strategy, said Mr. Larsen. Already, 29 states have adopted their own versions of the clean electricity program that Mr. Biden had hoped to implement for the entire country. Led by California, some states have updated those laws to make them more ambitious. If many or most of those states pass laws designed to generate all electricity from zero carbon sources by 2035, the same goal set nationally by Mr. Biden, can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of nations. Mr. Larsen showed a newly passed law in Illinois which will gradually phase out electricity with coal and gas by 2050. But the continued passage of such legislation also depends on the composition of state-owned houses, and some of the states with the most abundant renewable resources also have strong political opposition to such policies. If my state, Sunshine State, were to have a clean energy standard, the entire U.S. would be far behind in achieving our clean energy goals, said Republican Kathy Castor, Florida Democrat, who chairs the Committee on elected by the Climate Crisis Chamber. But the electrical service industry in my state is against it. However, Democrats will continue to put pressure, Ms. Castor said. We would do as much as we could, she said, and then wake up and do more.

